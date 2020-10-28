Bihar Polls: Polling in 71 first phase seats in Bihar, will Nitish Kumar once again win?

Bihar Phase One Polls Updates: In the first phase of Bihar assembly elections (Bihar Chunav 2020) voting on 71 seats is going on (Bihar Election Voting). Amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, the fate of many veterans, including 8 ministers, will be decided in the elections to be held in 71 seats of the first phase. The biggest question among all of these is whether Nitish Kumar will once again win and become the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive time? If Nitish Kumar again becomes the Chief Minister, then this will be his seventh term. For this, however, we will have to wait till November 10. Also Read – ‘Rebellion’ in Maharashtra BJP, in the shelter of another veteran leader Sharad Pawar after Khadse?

If we consider the opinion poll conducted by different agencies before the elections, then the NDA government is seen to be formed once again in Bihar. The survey agencies have given maximum seats to the NDA, although the popularity of Nitish Kumar has suffered. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, who was in police custody for two and a half hours, told Nitish-I will remember …

The fate of 1066 candidates decided in the first phase

With the voting on 71 seats, the fate of 1066 candidates will be sealed in the EVM. According to the Election Commission, 2.14 crore voters will exercise their franchise in Bihar First Phase Election elections. These include 1 crore 12 lakh, 76 thousand 396 male, 1 crore 01 lakh 29 thousand 101 female and 599 third gender voters. In the first phase of voting, 4 lakh 45 thousand 628 new voters will cast their votes. Also Read – Bihar Phase 1 Polls: Naxalite plot failed in Aurangabad amid voting, two IEDs recovered

Deployment of around 500 companies

Tight security arrangements have also been made in the election. For the first phase elections, paramilitary forces have been deployed at all polling stations. 483 companies of Central Mercury Military Force have been deployed for the election. At the same time, special officers and jawans of paramilitary and police forces will keep watch from the sky route with special helicopters.

These seats will be voted

In the first phase, voting will be held in 71 seats in 16 districts. These include Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Amarpur, Dhoraiya (SC), Banka, Katoriya (ST), Belhar, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarh, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Barbigha, Mokama, Barh, Drafdhi (SC), Paliganj, Bikram, Sandesh, Barahara, Ara, Agianav (SC), Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Berhampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Raipur (SC), Mohania (SC), Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari (SC), Sasaram, Karghar, Dinara, Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Arwal, Kurtha, Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdoompur (SC), Goh, Obra, Nabi Nagar, Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj, (SC), Barachatti (SC), Bodh Gaya (SC) , Gaya Town, Tikri, Belaganj, Attari, Wazirganj, Rajauli (SC), Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Varsaliganj, Sikandra (SC), Jamui, Jhajha, and Chakai.

Three phase election

Assembly elections are to be held in three phases in Bihar and the votes will be counted on 10 November. The second phase of elections in the state is to be held on November 3 and the third phase will be held on November 9. In the second phase on November 3, votes will be cast in the districts of North Bihar, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, West Champaran, East Champaran, Vaishali, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts. At the same time, in the third phase, voting will be held on November 7 in 7 districts including Bodh Gaya, Jehanabad, Arwal, Nawada, Aurangabad, Kaimur and Rohtas, Patna including Buxar, Saran, Bhojpur, Nalanda, Gopalganj and Siwan.

Explain that the majority figure in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is 122.