Bihar Polls: Sonia Gandhi’s attack on Center and Bihar government before first phase election – this message to voters

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The interim president of Congress (Sonia Gandhi) has released a video message about the Bihar elections. He has called the governments of Bihar and Central as ‘captive government’. Just before the first phase of elections in Bihar, Sonia Gandhi appealed to the voters there to vote for the candidates of the grand alliance and create a new Bihar. Sonia Gandhi said, ‘The governments of Delhi and Bihar are captive governments, so the people of Bihar are ready to build a new Bihar against the incarcerated government. Now change is in the air My appeal to the people of Bihar is that they vote for the candidates of the grand alliance and create a new Bihar. Also Read – CM Nitish reminds Lalu ‘9 children’ Tejashwi did double attack, what said, see video

I salute the sacred and historical land of Bihar. Today, a government steeped in power and egoism in Bihar has moved out of its way. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In the presence of Lalu, these veteran socialists became Tejashwi’s ‘guides’, what will change politics! Message from Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi to the people of Bihar.#SpeakUpBihar pic.twitter.com/J3dTstuK4L Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: NDA crack! After PM Modi, Nitish also adopted ‘Ekla Chalo’ policy – Congress (@INCIndia) October 27, 2020

Sonia said, “Today, the government in Bihar, steeped in power and arrogance, has moved out of its way. Neither they do well, nor do they say. Farmers and youth are disappointed today. The fragile state of the economy is overshadowing the lives of the people. The voice of the people of Bihar is with the Congress Grand Alliance.

Sonia Gandhi said that the workers are ‘forced’ today, the farmers are upset today. The youth are disappointed today. The fragile state of the economy has been heavy on people’s lives. He said that the previous sections of the society are also victims of this plight. The voice of the people of Bihar is with the Congress Grand Alliance. This is the voice of Bihar. He said that demonetisation, lockout, trade confinement, economic confinement, khet khilhan captive, bread employment detention…. Therefore, the people of Bihar are ready for the next breed and next crop and a new Bihar against the captive government.

There’s quality, talent, strength & power of constructing in Bihar’s hands. But unemployment, migration, inflation, starvation gave them tears & blisters. Words that can’t be said to be said with tears. Govts can’t be formed on basis of fear & crime: Sonia Gandhi https://t.co/LZaZcnWvHp – ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Let us know that the first phase of elections in Bihar is to be held on October 28. All preparations for this have been completed. The election campaign for the first phase has also ended on Monday.

Elections will be held in these places on 28th

In the first phase on October 28, votes will be cast in Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Khagaria, Begusarai, Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts.

Second phase election

In the second phase on November 3, votes will be cast in the districts of North Bihar, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, West Champaran, East Champaran, Vaishali, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts.

Third phase election

In the third phase, voting will be held on 7 November including Bodh Gaya in 7 districts including Jehanabad, Arwal, Nawada, Aurangabad, Kaimur and Rohtas, Patna in Buxar, Saran, Bhojpur, Nalanda, Gopalganj and Siwan. With this, the counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

‘Nitish Sarkar’ once again in opinion poll

In the opinion poll conducted by different agencies, once again the NDA government is seen in Bihar. However, Nitish’s popularity has suffered.