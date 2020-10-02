Bihar: Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has given the challenge – CM will not allow Nitish to become, has made this big announcement

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In Bihar, where there is a case of seat sharing among the big parties, due to the assembly elections, the big parties including BJP, Congress, RJD have not announced the names of their candidates, but by overnight claiming themselves as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The President of the Plurals Party and the Chief Ministerial candidate Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has also announced to contest the elections himself. Also Read – Chirag Paswan in a meeting with Amit Shah, JP Nadda, spoke on complaints about Nitish

Pushpam has chosen Magadha and Mithila to contest elections

Pushpam Priya Chaudhary will contest 2 seats in this year's assembly elections. One of these seats is Bankipur Assembly in Patna, while speculation is being made about one seat of North Bihar for the other seat. Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has announced on Thursday that she will contest from two assembly constituencies, one in Magadh and the other in Mithila.

Own information given through social media

Giving information on social media, he wrote that “On the recommendation of the Plurals Poll Committee, I am Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, the life-force of Bihar, in the Magadha on the south bank of the Ganges, Emperor Chandragupta and the ‘beloved of the gods’ Ashok’s ancient capital Pushpur-Pataliputra-Bankipur Assembly of Patna Will be candidate for plurals from region (182).

He further explained himself that I am a Masters in Development Studies from the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, and in Public Administration from London School of Economics and Political Science and as required by Chanakya to become a ruler. I have done extensive studies in subjects – Politics, Philosophy and Economics and have done policymaking for a developed society.

Nitish has been given an open challenge, will not let CM become

Pushpam had told reporters in Darbhanga a few days ago that Nitish Kumar will not become the Chief Minister of Bihar this time, nor will the NDA government be formed here because the Palorals will not allow him to be formed, people here will not allow him to be formed. With this, she said that by becoming the Chief Minister, she will improve the governance of Bihar.