Bihar: Rape with minor dancer getting back from level display, leaving a woman unwell, FIR

Rape with Dancer: In Gopalganj, Bihar, a case of rape got here to mild with a minor dancer operating within the orchestra. The accused attempted to rape every other dancing lady, however the lady made an excuse to be unwell, on which the accused left this lady and raped every other. A case has been registered in opposition to the accused.

This incident happened in Jodhan Mor of Mohammadpur police station house of ​​Gopalganj district when an individual named Deepu Kumar had known as 3 dancers to accomplish in a program on Saturday evening. After this system was once over, the organizer Dipu requested the 3 ladies to visit their respective houses in conjunction with a tender guy on a motorbike. The woman first of all refused to head with the younger guy, but if Deepu put force on her, she agreed.

In keeping with the sufferer's remark, after the 3 ladies were given at the motorcycle, the formative years dropped one lady from her space within the adjacent village and went against the home of 2 different ladies, an respectable of the Mahila police station mentioned. After achieving far, the accused requested them to get off the motorcycle, the motorcycle stopped and when each the ladies were given down, the younger guy took them to a close-by box at gunpoint.

She mentioned that the accused attempted to rape a woman however she pretended to be in poor health. Then he raped every other lady. The accused additionally threatened her of dire penalties if she informed any individual concerning the incident. The accused then left each the ladies of their houses. The sufferer approached the involved Mohammadpur police station the similar evening, however the police group of workers refused to check in an FIR. He himself requested to visit Sadar Clinic for scientific checkup. All over the evening the sufferer roamed within the Sadar Clinic.

When the docs of the health facility knowledgeable the district SP Anand Kumar concerning the incident, they took cognizance of the subject and directed the Mahila police station to check in an FIR. SP Anand Kumar mentioned, “Investigation is happening on this subject. We will be able to quickly arrest the accused and the organizer of the development. It was once the duty of the organizer to deliver the ladies safely to their houses, which he didn’t satisfy.