Bihar result: Important meeting of NDA in Patna today, Rajnath Singh and Devendra Fadnavis will also be involved

The process of government formation has intensified after the assembly election results in Bihar. In this series, an important meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to be held at the Chief Minister's residence in Patna today. Nitish Kumar can be elected as the leader of the legislative party in the meeting. This information has been given by the news agency ANI. The meeting will also be attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Bihar BJP chief Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal said through a Facebook post, the meeting of the NDA Legislature Party to be held at 12:30 pm will be held at the Chief Minister's residence. In this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present as observers. Hearty greetings and welcome on behalf of BJP Bihar state. '

Let us know that the NDA held an informal meeting at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, in which the leaders of the four constituents of the alliance, BJP, JDU, HAM, VIP participated. After the meeting, JDU President Nitish Kumar had said, "The meeting will start on Sunday, November 15 at 12.30 pm and a decision will be taken in it."

Kumar said, “These formalities have to be completed before the formation of the new government. The cabinet’s recommendations will be handed over to the Governor and further steps will be taken for the formation of a new government. ” It is noteworthy that BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the NDA by winning 74 seats in this election, while JDU has 43 seats have been received. However, BJP top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insisted on making Kumar the next Chief Minister.

However, such speculation is intensified that a name can be put forward by the BJP from the most backward classes for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. However, it is not clear whether someone will be replaced in place of senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi or the use of two deputy chief ministers will be repeated like Uttar Pradesh.

(Input: ANI, language)