Bihar Results 2020: Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi does not see the benefit of changing frost, is quite backward in trends

Bihar Election Results 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi (Jitan Ram Manjhi), former Chief Minister of Bihar and President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), is not showing the benefit of changing the frost before the elections. In the trends, Jitan Ram Manjhi is trailing behind in Imamganj Seat Result in Gaya district.

Jitan Ram Manjhi is trailing behind RJD leader and former Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary. Uday Narayan Chaudhary also joined the JDU just before the election. Let us tell you that in the 2015 assembly elections, Jitanram Manjhi defeated Uday Narayan Chaudhary, the grand alliance candidate of Lalu-Nitish alliance.

Let us know that the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, held in three phases in Bihar (Bihar Election Vote Counting) has started from 8 am. In the trends, the BJP-JDU alliance is now getting a majority. The NDA is leading in 130 seats, while RJD alliance candidates are leading in 100 seats.