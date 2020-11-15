Bihar: RJD leader’s big attack on Congress, said- BJP is benefiting from the way Rahul Gandhi is running the party.

new Delhi: For the first time after the defeat in Bihar Election, a leader of RJD has lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party (Congress). RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said that the Congress should think that the Congress did not hold 70 rallies in the midst of contesting 70 seats. Rahul Gandhi came to Bihar only three times. Priyanka Gandhi did not come to Bihar. When the Bihar election was in full swing, Rahul Gandhi was having a picnic in Shimla. Also Read – Will Bihar become Deputy CM or not? Sushil Modi said on the question – I will remain a worker

Not only this, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari also said that such a party is not run. The way Rahul Gandhi is running the party, the BJP is getting help in that way. This charge can be leveled against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari speaks on Bihar Results, says elections were in full swing & Rahul Gandhi was on picnic at Priyanka ji's place in Shimla. Is party run like that? Allegations can be leveled that manner in which Congress is being run, it's benefitting BJP.

Shivanand Tiwari said that it is not only about Bihar. In other states also, Congress contests more seats and is not able to win. Congress should think about this. He said that Rahul Gandhi came to Bihar for only three days. Priyanka did not come for publicity, whereas those people who did not know Bihar at all. Then how will it work?

I think this is not the case only in Bihar. In other states too Congress lays more emphasis on contesting on the maximum possible number of seats but they fail at winning the maximum possible number of seats. Congress should think about this: Shivanand Tiwari, RJD

Let me tell you that the Congress involved in the grand alliance in Bihar got 70 seats, out of which it could win only 19 seats. RJD leaders say that if the Congress had done well and had won a few seats, the Grand Alliance could have got a majority. While RJD performed well. The change of the same reached the figure of 110 seats.