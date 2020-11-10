Bihar Rohtas Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live: Who will win the seven seats of Rohtas, see here

Bihar Rohtas Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020 Live: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, held in three phases, is going to be held at 8 am today. Votes were held for a total of seven assembly seats in the Rohtas Assembly Seats Results. In all seven seats of Sasaram, Dehri, Chenari, Karakat, Dinara, Kargahar and Nokha in the district, the main contest is between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, but the contest in Dehri and Karghar is triangular based on caste equations and candidates’ hold in the region. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election Result: Exit Poll Stalled, All Parties Claim ‘Shubh Mangal’

In the last election, four seats were occupied by the then National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -led Janata Dal United (JDU), while two seats were won by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, one seat remaining independent on Dehri. The candidate Jyoti Rashmi had won. Also Read – Bihar: If Mahagathbandhan wins, the third CM will be made from the same family, in these states also the family occupied the family

Dehri Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Updates:Pradeep Joshi, the husband of sitting MLA Jyoti Rashmi from Dehri, is contesting as an Independent this time, while RJD has fielded Ilyas Hussain, and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) has fielded Rinku Soni on behalf of NDA is. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh By Election: Counting will be done on Tuesday at 19 district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh, preparations completed

Nokha Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Updates:Rameshwar Chaurasia of BJP is contesting from Nokha, while RJD has fielded Anita Devi in ​​the election arena. JDU is contesting two seats and Congress one. BJP has fielded four seats and RLSP has fielded candidates from NDA.

Sasaram Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Updates: BJP has once again fielded Jawahar Prasad from Sasaram Assembly seat, who has won six times from here. RJD has made Ashok Kumar its candidate. In the last election, Jawahar Prasad defeated Ashok Kumar by 5,411 votes.

Chenari Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Updates:In Chenari assembly constituency, 15 candidates are in the fray. Lalan Paswan won the election due to the RLD getting a ticket from the NDA in the last election. They face Murari Gautam of Congress.

Kargahar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Updates: There are 20 candidates in the Karghar Legislative Assembly. This time the main contest here is between Vashist Singh of JDU, Santosh Mishra of Congress and Rakesh Kumar Singh alias Gabru Singh of LJP.

Dinara Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Updates: Dinara is the hot seat of the assembly district. From here, 19 candidates are in the fray this time. JDU has also made state’s Science and Technology Minister Jayakumar Singh its candidate. He has won elections here from 2010 and 2015.

Karakat Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live Updates: In the Karakat Legislative Assembly seat, there is a contest between BJP’s Rajeshwar Raj, CPI Male Liberation’s Arun Kumar and RLSP’s Malti Singh.