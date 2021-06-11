Bihar: Rs 1.19 crore looted on the tip of a financial institution, police are scanning CCTV

In Bihar, a case of theft on the tip of hands has come to mild in a non-public financial institution. A gang of robbers stole guns in HDFC Financial institution

Whilst sporting out a large theft at the tip, he escaped after looting Rs 1.19 crore.

Armed robbers on Thursday morning from a department of HDFC Financial institution situated at Jarua Bazar underneath Ganga Bridge police station space of ​​Vaishali district.

Taking financial institution employees hostage, looted Rs 1.19 crore. The police officer stated, "4 criminals went within the financial institution and robbed at the foundation of guns. 1.19 crore loot is being instructed. CCTV is being tested. The investigation is on within the subject."

Vaishali District Headquarter Hajipur Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Raghav Dayal instructed that 4 miscreants driving motorcycles performed this incident. Those miscreants entered the department at round 10.20 am at the opening of the financial institution department and fled after robbing the financial institution staff through power of hands and looting this quantity.

Vaishali Superintendent of Police Manish, together with different police officers, reached the spot and inspected the spot and wondered the financial institution staff. He has shaped a unique workforce to arrest the accused.