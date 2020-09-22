Bihar Schools Reopen: Big decision – all schools will open in Bihar from 28, these will be rules and regulations

Bihar Schools Reopen: Schools in Bihar, which were closed due to the Corona epidemic, are ready to reopen after about six months. The Bihar government has decided to open schools from 28 September. Under this decision of the government, children will have to come to school only two days a week. During this time 50% teaching and non-teaching staff will also come to the school. This order of the government will be applicable to both private and government schools. Also Read – CM Nitish gave the Metro train to Biharis to run in Saugat-Patna from 2024, work started

Under this major decision of the Education Department, only 30% children will be able to come to school every day. Under this system, only children from class 9th to 12th will be able to study in the school. According to the guidelines issued by the government for opening schools, a child from 9th to 12th can go to school only two days a week.

Under this decision of Bihar government, following the SOP issued by the central government, the school will be allowed to go. In the unlock-4 released by the central government, children from 9th to 12th were allowed to attend school from 21 September.

Social distancing is the most important guideline for school going students and teachers to follow. Apart from this, there will also be no practical classes. In school, children will have to stay with masks, also keep sanitizers together. There are many precautions being taken by the school management in view of the corona, from which cleanliness to oxygen level will be provided to check the oxygen level.

Education Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar had called a high level meeting today in which this decision was taken. Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar has also said that the safety of children is the first priority. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the Central Guideline of the Central Government and the state government will also issue its guidelines regarding this.