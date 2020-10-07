Bihar: Seven arrests in Dalit leader murder case, no evidence against RJD leaders including Tejashwi

Purnia / Patna: Police arrested seven criminals in connection with the murder of Dalit leader Shakti Mallick on October 4 in Bihar’s Purnia district and revealed on Wednesday that no evidence was found against RJD leaders in the case. On October 4, police had registered an FIR against six people including RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav on the statement of his wife Khushboo Devi in ​​the murder case of these Dalit leaders in Kehat police station area of ​​Purnia district. Purnia Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma said that in this case seven criminals were arrested along with other ingredients including five desi kattas and sent them to jail in judicial custody. He said that no evidence of any kind has been found against RJD leaders in the course of police investigation. Also Read – Tejashwi writes CM Nitish Kumar letter for CBI investigation against him, can also arrest me

Vishal said that Shakti Mallik used to work for money on interest and also misbehaved and misbehaved the person who did not return the money on time, due to which some people formed a gang and murdered him. Meanwhile, Tejashwi wrote a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying his party's JDU leaders' comments against him were petty and baseless and demanded that the CBI recommend an immediate inquiry into the matter.

In the letter written to the Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly has said, 'As you are aware, a few days ago a social political activist of Purnia district was killed in a heinous manner. Due to excessive busyness, I came to know about all the matters for a while. Then we also saw that a motivated FIR in which stories of your media-management skills started coming out after nominating me and my elder brother. Despite the vile and baseless comments of your spokespersons / leaders day and night, I believe that the law should do its job, quick research and as your regime has tended, the top people at the top will also try to influence it. He is independent. "He told him in the letter,' Your own people have raised questions on the credibility and ability of Bihar Police working under you many times. With the intention that the victim's family should get justice as soon as possible and the milk should have milk and water, I urge you to recommend a prompt investigation by any agency of national and international level in this matter. '

Tejashwi told Nitish, ‘If you want as the Home Minister, you can arrest us and call us for questioning before enrollment. Hopefully you will take a quick thought on this and recommend handing over the responsibility of research to the CBI. ”Former RJD leader Shakti Malik, Kehat police station area in Purnia district, was shot and killed on Sunday morning by three masked criminals who came on motorcycles.

In this case, an FIR was registered against Tej Pratap, Tejashwi, Anil Kumar Sadhu (state president of RJD SC-ST cell), Manoj, Sunita and Kalo Paswan based on the statement of Malik’s wife Khushbu Devi. Khushboo Devi had accused her husband of killing her under a political conspiracy and had named several leaders. She had said that her husband was preparing to contest the assembly elections as an independent candidate after being expelled from the RJD.

Malik Padosi, who was recently expelled from Bihar’s main opposition RJD, was preparing to contest from Raniganj assembly in Araria district. Prior to his assassination, Malik accused RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, including party leaders, of demanding money in lieu of tickets, making caste remarks and threatening his life. In Bihar, the ruling JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad alleged that the Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi ji constantly talks about Dalits, backward, deprived and unaccompanied but a video has gone viral, that is the reality of the Leader of Opposition.

He said that Shakti Malik, a political activist of Raniganj Assembly, was killed who accused Tejashwi Yadav of money transactions for the ticket a few days ago. He demanded from them 50 lakh rupees before and 20 lakh rupees tickets after the final. On refusal for this, Shakti Malik was abused by caste words. He was shot and killed this morning. JDU leader Ajay Alok demanded that the Election Commission take cognizance of the matter and investigate the matter with the CBI.