Bihar Sheikhpura Vidhan Sabha Result 2020: Emperor gets the crown of Sheikhpura, Sudarshan’s return from Barbigha, know what was the vote

Bihar Sheikhpura Vidhan Sabha Result 2020: Sheikhpura (Sheikhpura) district witnessed a lot of upsurge in both the assemblies. The game was something else to see from the beginning, but as the evening progressed, the game got reversed. After the evening, the RJD candidate (Vijay Samrat) took the lead, leaving the sitting MLA JD (U) leader Randhir Kumar Soni (Randhir Kumar Soni) and recorded his victory in this constituency (Sheikhpura Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020).

Vijay Sherat (Vijay Samrat), RJD's MLA from Sheikhpura Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 and JD (U) leader Randhir Kumar Soni (Randhir Kumar Soni) won by 6116 votes. In this assembly election, Vijay Kumar (Vijay Samrat) got 56365 votes, out of which 55867 votes were received by EVM and 498 votes by postal valet. At the same time, JD (U) leader Randhir Kumar Soni (Randhir Kumar Soni) got a total of 50249 votes, out of which 49864 votes were received by EVM and 385 votes by postal valet.

Talking of Barbigha Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020, the sitting MLA and JD (U) leader Sudarshan Kumar (Sudarshan Kumar) has won from Gajanand Shahi (Gajanand Shahi) of Congress by just 113 votes. JD (U) leader Sudarshan Kumar has got a total of 39878 votes, out of which 39526 votes were received by EVM and 352 votes by postal valet. At the same time, Gajanand Shahi got a total of 39765 votes, out of which 39288 votes were received by EVM and 477 votes by postal valet.