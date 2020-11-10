Bihar Sheikhpura Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live: Vijay Samrat’s return from Sheikhpura, going ahead with so many votes, see here

Bihar Sheikhpura Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live: Both the Legislative Assembly of Sheikhpura district have started trending. (Sheikhpura Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020) RJD’s Vijay Kumar (Vijay Samrat) has overtaken the present MLA and JD (U) leader Randhir Kumar Soni. Now JD (U) leader Randhir Kumar Soni (Randhir Kumar Soni) has lagged behind on second place. Now RJD’s Vijay Kumar (Vijay Samrat) is seen moving ahead with an edge. After the trend, the whole game seems to be happening towards Vijay Samrat. Now a margin of 897 votes is going on between the two. Also Read – Bihar Sheikhpura Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live: There is a fierce competition in both the seats, know who is going ahead with how many votes here

At the same time, Gopal Kumar (GOPAL KUMAR) of Gajanand Shahi (Gajanand Shahi) of Rashtriya Jan Jan Party of Congress is second from Barbigha Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020. The current MLA Sudarshan Kumar is lagging far behind. Gajanand Shahi of Congress is leading with 2712 votes from the trend of this seat. There is a considerable difference of votes between Gajanand Shahi and Sudarshan Kumar.

Sheikhpura Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live

Vijay Sherat of RJD (RJD) was leading with 20381 votes from Sheikhpura assembly seat, while JDU (JD (U)) sitting MLA Randhir Kumar Soni was trailing with 19484 votes. Huh. Imam Ghazali of LJP (LJP) is third with 3369 votes.

Barbigha Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live

The seat from this assembly is led by JDU (JD (U)) Congress Gajanand Shahi with 18752 votes while sitting MLA Sudarshan Kumar (Sudarshan Kumar) is second with 17148 votes. LJP’s Madhukar Kumar (MADHUKAR KUMAR) is at number three with 11430 votes.