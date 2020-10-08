Bihar: Son of late RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad joined JDU, said father wanted to come into politics

Patna: During the Bihar elections, Satya Prakash, son of former Union Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, joined the Janata Dal (United). In a press conference held in JDU’s state office, JDU state president Vashistha Narayan Singh got Satya Prakash to join JDU. Satya Prakash, while discussing this with the journalists, said that he has come into politics to complete the unfinished tasks of his father. He said, “Our background has been politics, but our father used to say that only one member in any family should go into politics, this is socialism.” Also Read – Tejashwi asked CM Nitish- So much fear .. Will you even apologize for making false allegations of murder

Satya Prakash said, "Father used to follow the ideals of Karpoori Thakurji, a great socialist. In the letter that father wrote while dying, he had indicated that I should come into politics. It will be my endeavor that the remaining work that they have, I will join JDU and complete my body, mind and wealth. " Recalling some things, he said, "Father was very sad that RJD and Lalu Yadav's family members are not listening to him, that's why he resigned from RJD." He said that his father had also written a letter to the party regarding these issues.

Satya Prakash said that there was talk of giving 15 percent reservation to the upper caste poor people included in the RJD manifesto in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, but it was changed without consulting them. He said that after talking to Lalu Prasad, his father had told a press conference that he was in favor of poor upper caste reservation, but some RJD leaders and his family members repeatedly opposed it. Satya Prakash said, "Dad was very hurt by this too."