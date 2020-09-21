Bihar Special Train List / Indian Railway: More than 20 new special trains for Bihar will start from today

Bihar Special Train / Indian Railway: In the midst of Corona virus crisis, many changes are going to happen in the country from 21 September today. While the schools will be opened from today, there will be many changes in the operation of the railway. Indian Railways will start 40 new trains from today. In these new trains, more than 20 trains will pass through the state of Bihar. Also Read – Indian Railways / IRCTC: 40 special clone trains, routes, stops and timings will run on track from today – know everything here ….

Passengers who were upset due to lack of reservation and were unable to travel can get confirmed tickets. To travel with these trains, the passengers will have to take special care that the reservation will have to be done 10 days in advance. Not only this, passengers will have to spend a lot of money to travel in these special trains.

The fare of this new special train will be equal to Humsafar train. Explain that the flexi fair system will be applicable in these trains. This means that the fare will increase with the decrease of seats.

Please tell that Indian Railways has decided to run 40 new trains due to overcrowding during the Corona period. It has been said from the railway that passengers can travel comfortably and there is no fear of infection during the journey, so the railway will start 40 new trains from today.

Starting from today, 19 pairs of ‘clone trains’ will run the rams of Humsafar Express, each with 18 coaches, while one pair with 22 coaches will run on the Delhi-Lucknow route. The official said that passengers will have to make reservations in these trains within 10 days.