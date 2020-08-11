Bihar STET Exam 2020: Now Bihar STET exam will be in online mode, BSEB released exam date

Bihar STET Exam 2020: Bihar State Tate (Bihar STET Exam 2020) is a great news for the students waiting for the exam. The government has released the date for the State Tate Examination (Bihar STET Online Exam 2020). In Bihar, the STET exam will be conducted again from 9 to 21 September. Let us tell you that Bihar School Examination Committee conducts the STET examination and today on Tuesday, the committee decided that between the second and third week of September, Bihar STET 2020 examination will be held again. Also Read – Bihar STET Exam 2019: Bihar Board canceled STET 2019 exam, know when new datesheet will be released

Please tell that this time, the Bihar School Examination Committee has decided to conduct the examination in an online mood. Earlier this exam was always in offline mode. The Bihar State Tate exam was held earlier in January, but due to rigging in the examination, the government was under pressure and the government had decided to cancel it. Now the government is taking the exam again in September, which is a relief news for millions of students. Also Read – Bihar STET Answer Key 2020: Answer of Bihar STET 2019 released, can raise objections on wrong answer

Around two and a half million students participated in the Bihar STET exam in January and exam centers were built in more than 300 cities of its state. Please tell that Nitish Sarkar had formed a four-member team to investigate the rigging in the examination and the team said in its report that the mobile phone was used during the examination and the photo of the question paper was taken viral. Also Read – Bihar STET Exam 2019: STET exam postponed after 8 years, relaxation in age limit, know full detail

Now soon the admit card of the exam will be issued by the board. Those who have applied in this can download the admit card by going to the official website of BSBE.