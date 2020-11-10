Bihar Supaul District Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2020 live: Mahagathbandhan on 3 seats and NDA on 2 seats in the five assembly of Supaul

Bihar Supaul District Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2020 live: Counting of votes has started for 5 assembly seats in Supaul district. In this, Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav (Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav) of RJD is leading from Nirmali Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update, Congress Minha Tullah Rahmani (Minnatullah Rahmani) is leading from Supaul Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update. BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Singh (Neeraj Kumar Singh) is leading from Chhatapur Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update. BJP’s Shyam Babu Prasad Yadav is leading from Pipra Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update. At the same time, Triveniganj Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update, RJD (RJD) is leading Santosh Kumar (Santosh Kumar). Also Read – Bihar Election Results 2020: Competition in NDA-Grand Alliance, trends, who is ahead of which seat, know latest updates of every seat

Currently, Aniruddha Prasad Yadav is an MLA from Nirmali Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav is an MLA from Pipra Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Bijendra Prasad Yadav is a MLA from Supaul Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Veena Bharti (Veena Bharti) is an MLA from Triveniganj Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Neeraj Kumar Singh (Neeraj Kumar Singh) is an MLA from Chhatapur Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Nirmali Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update: JD (U) (JDU) from Nirmali Assembly has nominated Aniruddha Prasad Yadav (Aniruddha Prasad Yadav), who has been elected twice. RJD has made Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav its candidate. At the same time, LJP (LJP) has put Gautam Kumar as its candidate.

Pipra Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update: In this assembly seat, RJD (RJD) has made another candidate Vishwa Mohan Mandal a candidate by not trusting his winning candidate. JDU JD (U) has given ticket to Ram Vilas Kamat from here, while LJP has given ticket to Shakuntala Prasad.

Supaul Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update: JDU JD (U) has nominated Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Bijendra Prasad Yadav), who is winning 7 times from Supaul Assembly seat. The LJP (LJP) has nominated Prabhash Chandra Mandal, while the RJD has made Minhullah Rahmani (Minnatullah Rahmani) its candidate.

Triveniganj Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update: JDU JD (U) from Triveniganj (Triveniganj) Assembly has once again bet on his winning candidate Veena Bharti (Veena Bharti). LJP has given ticket to Renulata Bharti. At the same time, RJD has made Santosh Sardar its candidate.

Chhatapur Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update: BJP (BJP) has played bet on its old candidate Neeraj Kumar Singh (Neeraj Kumar Singh) from Umburpur Assembly seat. On the other hand, from the Grand Alliance, the RJD (RJD) has made Vipin Kumar Singh (Vipin Kumar Singh) and Pappu Yadav’s party Jan Adhikar Party (Democratic) has made Sanjeev Mishra (Sanjeev Mishra) its candidate.