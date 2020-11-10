Bihar Supaul Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2020 live: In the trend of all 5 seats of Supaul, see who is ahead of whom and by how many votes

Bihar Supaul Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2020 live: Counting of votes has started for 5 Assembly seats in Supaul district. In this, Aniruddha Prasad Yadav from Nirmali assembly constituency was leading by 11984 votes. Whereas RJD’s Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav is at number two. Bijendra Prasad Yadav from Supaul Assembly constituency is leading by 4510 votes while Minhullah Rahmani of Congress is second. Also Read – Bihar Raghopur Vidhan Sabha Seat Result Update: How is the seat of Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav? Learn here

Neeraj Kumar Singh (Neeraj Kumar Singh) is leading with 6896 votes from Umbharpur assembly constituency. While Vipin Kumar Singh is second with 2735 votes. BJP’s Shyam Babu Prasad Yadav from Pipra was leading by 7604 votes, while Rajmangal Prasad (Rajmangal Prasad) was second with 6034 votes. At the same time, Veena Bharti is leading with Triveniganj 9502 votes while Santhosh Kumar (RJD) of Santosh Kumar (RJD) is second with 6913 votes. Also Read – Katihar District Chunav Result Live Updates: RJD overtakes BJP in Katihar trends, BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad is now behind

Currently, Aniruddha Prasad Yadav is an MLA from Nirmali Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav is an MLA from Pipra Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Bijendra Prasad Yadav is a MLA from Supaul Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Veena Bharti (Veena Bharti) is an MLA from Triveniganj Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Neeraj Kumar Singh (Neeraj Kumar Singh) is an MLA from Chhatapur Vidhan Sabha Constituency. Also Read – Siwan Election Results 2020 Live: Leading BJP in Shahabuddin’s stronghold, Male ahead in Ziradei, these are updates of all 8 seats in the district

Nirmali Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update:

JD (U) (JDU) from Nirmali Assembly has nominated Aniruddha Prasad Yadav (Aniruddha Prasad Yadav), who has been winning the election twice. RJD has made Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav its candidate. At the same time, LJP (LJP) has put Gautam Kumar as its candidate.

Pipra Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update:

RJD (RJD) has made another candidate Vishwa Mohan Mandal a candidate from this assembly seat by not trusting his winning candidate. JDU JD (U) has given ticket to Ram Vilas Kamat from here, while LJP has given ticket to Shakuntala Prasad.

Supaul Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update:

JDU JD (U) has made Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Bijendra Prasad Yadav) a candidate from Supaul Assembly seat for 7 times. The LJP (LJP) has nominated Prabhash Chandra Mandal, while the RJD has made Minhullah Rahmani (Minnatullah Rahmani) its candidate.

Triveniganj Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update:

JDU JD (U) from Triveniganj assembly has once again placed a bet on his winning candidate Veena Bharti. LJP has given ticket to Renulata Bharti. At the same time, RJD has made Santosh Sardar its candidate.

Chhatapur Vidhan Sabha Constituency Result 2020 Live Update:

The BJP (BJP) has played bets on its old candidate Neeraj Kumar Singh from the Umbharpur assembly seat. On the other hand, from the Grand Alliance, the RJD (RJD) has made Vipin Kumar Singh (Vipin Kumar Singh) and Pappu Yadav’s party Jan Adhikar Party (Democratic) has made Sanjeev Mishra (Sanjeev Mishra) its candidate.