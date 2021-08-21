Bihar: Tej Pratap stated – Tejashwi left the folks of Bihar and went to Delhi, Tejashwi Yadav gave a befitting answer

Patna: Stepping up the assault on his more youthful brother Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that Tej Pratap Yadav has deserted the folks of Bihar at a time when floods have devastated many portions of the state. Have finished and long gone to Delhi. Such allegations had been previous leveled by means of the ruling birthday celebration, however now the contention between the 2 warring brothers has given a brand new schedule to the NDA leaders of Bihar.Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Tej Pratap, who got here out of Rabri’s space, stated, ‘I used to be now not allowed to speak to my brother’

Tejashwi Yadav went to Delhi to speak about the birthday celebration's affairs with nationwide president Lalu Prasad and the continued turmoil within the RJD following statements by means of Tej Pratap Yadav in opposition to the birthday celebration's state president Jagdanand Singh. began. Tej Pratap stated, "Tejashwi Yadav left the folks of Bihar to combat within the floods and went to Delhi. He used to be brainwashed by means of his mentor Sanjay Yadav, on whose recommendation Tejashwi is appearing. Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Haryana, is development a mall in Delhi. Each member and chief of RJD is aware of about him."

Tej Pratap additionally when put next many RJD leaders to the characters of Mahabharata. He claimed that he himself is the Krishna of the birthday celebration. He has additionally named Tejashwi Yadav as Arjun. Apparently, Tej Pratap Jagdanand Singh is asking Shishupal and Sanjay Yadav as Duryodhana. Tej Pratap stated, "Like Krishna used to be abused by means of Shishupala in Mahabharata, in a similar way I'm a sufferer of Jagdananda's abusive phrases. Folks additionally understand how Duryodhana used to be killed. It used to be Krishna who instructed attacking Duryodhana's thighs."

Previous Tejashwi Yadav had stated that Tej Pratap Yadav is his elder brother however he should apply the self-discipline of the birthday celebration. Tejashwi stated, "Our oldsters taught us to appreciate elders." Responding to this, Tej Pratap stated that Jagdanand Singh's oldsters didn't give him such recommendation, so he used to be insulting the deficient RJD leaders. He stated that many leaders say that birthday celebration leader Lalu Prasad is keeping track of each and every construction of the birthday celebration.

Tej Pratap stated, “If that is true then why is Lalu Prasad now not distinguishing between who is correct and who’s unsuitable. If he’s involved concerning the birthday celebration, then why is he now not taking motion in opposition to the wrongdoers. I will be able to pass to Delhi and meet him. Time has come for Lalu Prasad to behave himself.” Assets have advised that Tejashwi Yadav could be very disenchanted along with his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav. Tejashwi stated that he’s growing the picture of the birthday celebration and Tej Pratap is dragging it within the dust. Tejashwi Tej is challenging strict motion in opposition to Pratap Yadav.