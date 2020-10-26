Bihar: Tejashwi asks for vote for his brother Tej Pratap, says – There is a fight between the poor people and the dictator government

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav (Tejashwi Yadav), the candidate for Chief Minister of the Grand Alliance in Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, reached Hasanpur in Samastipur to campaign for his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and addressed a rally. Addressing the people of Hasanpur, Tejashwi said, “Don’t you guys think that Tej Pratap is fighting from Hasanpur, Lalu Prasad is contesting from here in a way.” Also Read – Bihar: Nitish Kumar’s picture disappeared from BJP’s election advertisements, know how JDU’s game got spoiled

Tejashwi promised the people to make Hasanpur a district, saying, "This election is not a fight between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi, but this election between the dictator government and the poor people." Tej Pratap and Tejashwi are standing with the poor people. " He claimed that the victory of the poor people is certain. Tejashwi is not only working hard to win this election, but is also adopting all kinds of tactics to attract people.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, he said, "Nitish ji has come down on 'Re-Tu'. He says, 'Ask the Father'. He said, "He is big, even if he abuses, he looks like a father, but in 15 years he increased the unemployment rate. The youth have to go to other states for education, treatment, livelihood. " He said Nitish betrayed the people of Hasanpur. Did not give employment to youth, did not set up factories, killed inflation. The education of Bihar has been destroyed, the hospital is in a bad shape. The RJD leader said that we youth have to make new Bihar, where only development will happen.

It is noteworthy that Tej Pratap is contesting from Hasanpur in this election. The campaign for the first phase election will stop on Monday. Elections are to be held in three phases for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar. Under this, voting will be held for 71 seats on October 28 for the first phase, 94 seats on November 3 for the second phase and 78 seats on November 7 for the third phase. At the same time, the votes will be counted on 10 November.