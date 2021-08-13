Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav stated – If I didn’t get time from PM, then someplace it’s an insult to CM

Bihar, RJD, caste census factor: Politics is occurring in Bihar to behavior caste based totally census. In the most recent trends, RJD chief and Chief of Opposition in Bihar Meeting Tejashwi Yadav has stated. CM Nitish Kumar had confident the opposition events to fulfill PM Modi in regards to the caste census. CM wrote to PM on 4th August, however time has no longer been given but. If this time isn’t given for every week now, then someplace it’s an insult to the CM.Additionally Learn – J&Ok Replace: Kid dies, 7 members of the family injured in grenade assault on BJP chief’s space in Rajouri

Tejashwi Yadav stated, in regards to the caste census, the Leader Minister has written a letter at the 4th and has sought time from the Top Minister. Lately it’s been greater than every week, however until now we have now no longer were given time via the Top Minister. The RJD chief stated, it was once additionally our call for that if the central executive refuses, then the state executive will have to announce at the traces of Karnataka state that it’s going to behavior a caste census. Additionally Learn – Jammu & Kashmir: Grenade assault on BJP chief’s space in Rajouri, 5 injured

Tejashwi Yadav stated, lately we have now additionally written a letter to the Top Minister. We’ve asked to get time for this. If time isn’t to be had for every week, then someplace it’s an insult to the Leader Minister. Additionally Learn – Rahul Gandhi’s account ‘locked’, Priyanka stated – Twitter is supporting the BJP executive in strangling democracy

Lately we have now additionally written a letter to the Top Minister. We’ve asked to get time for this. If time isn’t to be had for every week, then someplace it’s an insult to the Leader Minister: Tejashwi Yadav https://t.co/9Bd3OfveFl %.twitter.com/Uu6qiB30yO – ANI_HindiNews (indAHindinews) August 13, 2021

Allow us to inform you {that a} delegation of opposition events led via Chief of Opposition within the Bihar Legislative Meeting and Lalu’s more youthful son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav met Leader Minister Nitish Kumar on 30 July and advised that both a delegation of the Vidhan Sabha which shall be accompanied via individuals of all events. Can be concerned, take time from the Top Minister beneath the management of the Leader Minister and position this call for in entrance of him and if the central executive does no longer do that, then the state executive will have to do a census of all castes like Karnataka did a while in the past.

Bihar: Chief of Opposition & RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav writes to PM Narendra Modi, tough a caste census %.twitter.com/VKvPt6fJ6p – ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021

Nitish Kumar wrote a letter to the PMO

Nitish’s birthday celebration JDU is an best friend of BJP on the Heart and within the state. He stated on 9 August that the letter written via him has been won via the Top Minister’s Workplace at the 4th. The solution has no longer come but. He had stated, ‘We wish caste census to be achieved, it’s as much as the central executive. That is an previous call for people. We’ve been protecting our issues on this regard up to now as smartly.

Lalu threatened to boycott census if caste census was once no longer performed

Lalu Prasad Yadav, president of Bihar’s major opposition birthday celebration Rashtriya Janata Dal, had threatened to boycott the census, 2021 if the caste census was once no longer performed. Lalu had tweeted on August 11, pronouncing, “If castes don’t seem to be counted within the 2021 Census, then except Bihar, the entire backward and maximum backward within the nation together with Dalits and minorities too can boycott the census. He had stated, “If the census figures don’t get advantages nearly all of the rustic’s inhabitants, then can we pickle the census figures?”