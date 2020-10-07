Bihar: The betel nut was given to kill Mukhtar, AK-47 wire attached to smuggling, know who is Sunil Pandey

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: A large number of AK-47 rifles were recovered from forests, river, wells, fields and drains in Mirzapur Bardah village of Munger district of Bihar along with parts of these guns. It was found that these AK-47s and their parts belonged to the Jabalpur Ordinance Depot, which was smuggled and brought there. Since the case was related to AK-47, the command of the investigation was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Chirag gets a big shock again, Sunil Pandey resigns from LJP

NIA raided several cities in Bihar in June 2019 under investigation. One name that came up during this raid was that of Bahubali MLA Sunil Pandey of Bihar. Sunil Pandey was holding the post of state vice-president of LJP but now he has resigned from his post, after which it is said that he will contest the elections independently.

Know who this Sunil Pandey is

Sunil Pandey was the leader of Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party. He has been an MLA twice from JDU and once from Samata Party, ie three times. Talking about the title of Sunil Pandey, he has done PhD on Lord Mahavir and also puts a doctor in front of his name.

Born on 5 May 1966, Sunil Pandey spent half his life in prison and half while absconding from jail. Not only this, he even gave a betel nut worth 50 lakh to kill Bahubali leader Mukhtar Ansari of Uttar Pradesh.

Narendra Pandey is known by the name of Sunil Pandey.

Narendra Pandey, resident of Nawadih village of Rohtas, Bihar, who is known by the name of Sunil Pandey. His father’s name is Kamleshhi Pandey, who was from Bhumihar caste and had studied engineering. He used to take minor contracts to get sand from the Son river. The image in the surrounding areas was domineering.

Father wanted son to be an engineer, he became the king of crime

Father Kamleshhi Pandey wanted the son to become an engineer after studying. Therefore, he was sent to Bangalore to study. But after a few days Sunil had a fight with a boy there. During this, Sunil stabbed the boy. Then what was left of education and came back to his village Nawadih and became part of the world of crime.

Shahabuddin is also related to

In the 90s, there was a coin of Sillu Mian in the areas around Rohtas. He belonged to Ara and was close to Shahabuddin. Sunil slowly befriended Sillu and very soon became his right hand. In his desire to rise, Sunil also became enmity with Sillu. One day Sillu was killed in which Sunil’s name also came up. But the case was not registered due to lack of evidence. In this way, Sunil’s unseen rule on sand contracts.

First friendship with Brahmeshwar Mukhiya, then enmity

In the 90s when Ranveer Sena dominated Bihar and Brahmeshwar Singh was its chief. Sunil became the commander of the Ranvir army. But there was also a long enmity between Sunil and Brahmeshwar. In 1993, a brick kiln owner was killed. After this, a bloody war broke out between Sunil and Brahmeshwar Singh.

The Brahmeshwar group killed 3 people in Bagar village of Tarari block of Bhojpur on January 1997. These people were from Bhumihar caste. There was also a woman among them, who was a close relative of Sunil. The enmity between Brahmeshwar and Sunil continued and continued till the assassination of Brahmeshwar on 1 June 2012.

Ticket from samata party, became MLA

In the Bihar assembly elections of 2000, the Samata Party gave ticket to Sunil Pandey from Rohtas. He defeated RJD candidate Kashinath and became an MLA. No one got a majority in that election. The then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee asked Nitish Kumar to take oath of the post of CM at that time.

Work done for Nitish Kumar

It is said that Sunil Pandey’s role in this oath was very important. When no one got a majority, Pandey put the army of independent forces like Rajan Tiwari, Munna Shukla, Rama Singh, Anant Singh, Dhumal Singh and Mokama’s Surajbhan into the Nitish camp. In this way Sunil’s stature increased in politics.