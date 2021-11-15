Bihar: The killers escaped after getting into the home and taking pictures the spouse of a CISF jawan

Bihar: CISF jawan’s spouse shot lifeless after getting into her area, मुंगेर: In Munger district of Bihar, criminals on Monday entered the spouse of a CISF jawan and shot lifeless and escaped. The incident came about within the Kasim Bazar police station house of ​​Munger district. The husband of the deceased is recently posted as a CISF jawan in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The lady was once additionally attacked in 2017 however then she survived. His mom was once killed on this assault. It’s being informed that the spouse of the CISF jawan was once a witness in a case.Additionally Learn – Scholarship Rip-off in Bihar: Scholarship scams uncovered to 376 scholars

In keeping with the ideas, unknown criminals entered the home on Monday, shot lifeless the spouse of the CISF jawan and fled. In Amgachi Tola, miscreants entered the CISF jawan's area on Monday morning via crossing the boundary wall and shot lifeless his spouse Deepika Sharma, a police reputable stated.

On receiving details about the incident, the police, who reached there, recovered 4 shells from the spot. Police has despatched the frame for autopsy. The cause of the homicide isn't but transparent, the police is probing the topic from all angles.

In keeping with police assets, Deepika was once additionally attacked within the 12 months 2017, however then she survived. His mom was once killed on this assault. It’s stated that the deceased was once a witness if that’s the case.

Deepika’s maternal uncle Haveli is claimed to be in Shampur police station house of ​​Kharagpur block. A senior police officer stated that prima facie the topic appears to be of affection affair and assets dispute, the entire topic is being investigated. The deceased additionally has a five-year-old woman kid.