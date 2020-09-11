Bihar: This Bahubali MLA has been declared in jail – this time it will contest elections on Lalu’s ticket.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar’s Bahubali leader and Mokama MLA Anant Singh is currently lodged in Beur Jail in Patna in connection with the recovery of AK 47 from his house. Anant Singh, who reached the court for his appearance on Thursday, spoke to the media while returning and said that this time Lalu will contest the assembly elections in Bihar with the ticket of Yadav and also said that this time, Tejashwi Yadav will be the Chief Minister of Bihar, be sure has gone. We will also work for it. Also Read – Ramvilas Paswan gave a big responsibility to his son between JDU and differences – now every decision will be taken

Anant Singh accused of having trouble getting food in Beur Jail and said that the problem of eating here is happening daily. The government is in opposition, due to which all this is happening. Due to the danger of infection of Corona, the testimony of other prisoners is not happening, and on the other hand, my presence is happening daily. He said that we speak, give the appearance on mobile, it is said that this is not the rule.

AK 47 was found in Anant Singh’s house

Explain that on 16 August 2019, police had recovered an AK-47, two hand grenades and several weapons from Anush Singh's ancestral house in Barh Ladma village of Patna district, accused of threatening them. In this case, police had reached to arrest Anant Singh, but he escaped. 6 days later, on 23 August, he surrendered in the Saket court of Delhi. He was produced in the flood court from where Beur was sent to jail.

Who is this Bahubali MLA Anant Singh

Anant Singh was once called the Bahubali leader of JDU and was close to CM Nitish. In the 2005 assembly elections held in March, Nitish had first fielded him from Mokama seat when he won and reached the assembly. Anant had won for the second time in the Assembly elections held in October 2005. He became MLA for the third time in 2010 election. Before the 2015 elections, Anant Singh had to go to jail in a murder case, after which he contested the assembly from jail as an independent candidate and won.