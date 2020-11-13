Bihar: Two MLAs went missing from Congress Legislature Party meeting, uproar in office, watch video

A ruckus erupted at Congress office in Patna during Bihar Congress Legislative Party meeting (CLP) today: After the assembly election results in Bihar, a meeting of the party’s legislature party was held in Patna on Friday. During this time, some leaders and workers were seen making ruckus in the Congress office. He was also raising slogans. Two Congress MLAs did not attend this meeting. Also Read – Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Political stir in Bihar, who will become CM, will be decided on November 15, know the results of MLC election

When the Congress Party Legislature Party met, some leaders and workers are seen shouting slogans in the office. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also present during this meeting. Two elected MLAs Abidur Rahman and Manohar Prasad did not attend this meeting.

On this, the Bihar Congress President said, "I am not aware of the ruckus, I will take cognizance of the case." There is no big deal in the two MLAs, did not attend the CLP meeting today, Abidur Rahman is unwell and Manohar Prasad met us yesterday, he did not come today.

#WATCH | Bihar: A ruckus erupted at Congress office in Patna during Congress Legislative Party meeting (CLP) today; Chhattisgarh CM & party leader Bhupesh Baghel was also present. pic.twitter.com/B2DQBHkezC – ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

In fact, due to the lack of majority of the Grand Alliance and the performance of the Congress being very weak, there were reports of discord within the Congress itself as the results of the elections started coming up, and the counters also came up. In this new video, discipline appeared again and again in front of the Congress.

After the defeat of the Grand Alliance, the Congress in the coalition had spoken of self-determination within the party for its poor performance. In this Bihar assembly election, the Congress was reduced to 19 seats. Significantly, Nitish Kumar’s party JDU has got 43 seats in Bihar assembly elections, while in 2015 elections his party won 71 seats. BJP has got 74 seats in this election.