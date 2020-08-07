Bihar Under Lockdown in Unlock 3.0: Relief will not be available till August 16, rules set to prevent infection, know these special things

Bihar lockdown extension: Cases of corona infection are increasing rapidly at this time. Lockdown is still going on in many states. However, this time governments have given some relief in lockdown. In Bihar too, in view of the rising outbreak of corona, the lockdown extension has been imposed till August 16. By August 16, the people of Bihar will have to live with certain restrictions. There is no decision on whether this lockdown will proceed or not. During lockdown 6.0 in Bihar, all educational institutions and religious places will remain completely closed. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police returned to Patna from Mumbai, said – gather evidence well

Ever since Unlock 1.0 was implemented, there has been a huge increase in the number of people infected with Corona in the country. According to a report, about 80 to ninety percent of the total number of infected people have been present since the nationwide lockdown. Corona cases have increased since the introduction of unlock in Bihar. In view of the danger of infection, the government has imposed a lockdown with concessions till 16 August. The lockdown has been extended till August 31 in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra.

According to the guidelines issued by the Bihar government, the state government has given permission to open offices with 50 percent employees during lockdown.

Banks, IT print and electronic media, internet, telecom, e-commerce, petrol pumps, electricity generation etc. along with food, grocery shops are also allowed to open.

Business and private institutions will remain open, but on this the district administration will decide what will be the time of opening of the shops and when will the shops be opened.

Taxi and Rixa will remain operational till August 16, but the government still continues to ban buses in the state.

Restaurants that provide home delivery facilities will also be opened. The guideline of the lockdown states that there should not be any congestion in the hotel or restaurant, nor will it be allowed to have a meeting inside the hotel.

In Bihar, educational institutions will still be closed all the way till August 16. A decision will be taken regarding opening of the school-college only after 31 August.

Lockdown restrictions will not apply to all medical services and work related to essential services.