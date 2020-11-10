Bihar Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live: RJD’s Bahubali Anant Singh Mokama jailed ahead, JDU back

Bihar Mokama Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 Live: One of the hot seats of Bihar assembly elections is Mokama Assembly seat (Mokama Vidhan Sabha Seat) Will win Jailed Anant Singh on RJD ticket or RJD’s Rajiv Lochan Narayan of JDU, it will be cleared shortly after counting. The last time Mokama seat was occupied by Anant Singh. This time from Mokama, Anant Singh is ahead of JDU candidate in counting of votes till now. Also Read – Kadwa Barari korha District Chunav Results Live: NDA’s bat on these seats of Bihar, know the latest updates of results

The politics of Bihar in Patna district, which is often discussed, is Anant Singh, an MLA from Mokama. Anant Singh, who contested his first election from JDU, has contested this time on RJD ticket. In the 2015 elections, no party gave him a ticket but despite that Anant Singh won and became an MLA from Mokama. In the 2015 assembly elections, JDU candidate Neeraj Kumar was defeated by 18 thousand votes.

In this year’s assembly elections, Anant Singh is in the election field from RJD. Rajiv Lochan Narayan of JDU, Suresh Kumar Nishad of LJP and Dheeraj Roshan from RLSP are trying their luck. Anant Singh has become an MLA from this seat four times in a row. He is again in the fray for the fifth time. Prior to that, Suraj Singh was elected as an independent MLA in 2000. In 1990 and 1995, Dilip Kumar Singh became MLA on Janata Dal ticket twice.

