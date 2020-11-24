Bihar Vidhansabha Speaker: NDA or Mahagathbandhan, whose part will be speaker position .. decision soon

Bihar News: After the Bihar Assembly elections, a new government has been formed, but once again the ruling and opposition are face to face for the post of Bihar Assembly Speaker. The NDA has fielded BJP leader and former minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for the post of speaker, while the Grand Alliance has put RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary in front of them to give them a tough fight. Let us know that today is the second day of the winter session of the 17th Assembly of Bihar and after the swearing-in ceremony, the nomination for the post of speaker is to be done.

In the Mahagathbandhan meeting, it was decided in the name of Awadh Bihari Chaudhary that he will be the candidate for the post of speaker on behalf of the Mahagathbandhan, after which Chaudhary has filed his nomination. He has filed his nomination in three sets. In the first set, Chaudhary’s proponent has been Ajit Sharma of Congress while Mehboob Alam of CPIML has been approved.

In the second set, Ram Jatan Singh of CPI has become their proponent and Ajay Singh of CPM has become the approver, while in the third set, Alok Mehta of RJD is the proponent and Anil Sahni of RJD is approved.

At the same time, BJP MLA and former minister Vijay Sinha has become the speaker candidate of NDA. He too has filed his nomination today. Vijay Sinha said that we will work according to the instructions of our party and the NDA. We are going to file nominations for the post of speaker as per our alliance decision. Opposition and government will work together for the development of Bihar.

Let me tell you that Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is a strong leader of RJD. In this year’s assembly elections, he has won for the fifth consecutive time from Siwan assembly constituency. Awadh Bihari Chaudhary has also been the education minister during Rabri regime.

