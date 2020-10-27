Bihar: violent clash during idol immersion in Munger, one killed in police-public clash, more than 20 injured

Bihar: A person was killed and more than 20 people were reported injured in a violent clash between the public and police during the immersion of Durga idol at Dussehra in Munger district. According to the information, during the immersion of the people, people cut fiercely and clashed with the police. Police had to fire to control the crowd. Also Read – Tejashwi’s attack on Nitish’s ‘9 children’ tanja, said- Target to PM on our pretext, 6-7 brothers and sisters too

Family allegation – youth killed by police shot

The family members of the deceased, who were involved in the incident, alleged that the police opened fire, killing the youth, while according to the police, some mischievous elements deliberately threw stones and fired, which led to the incident. Police said that 17 policemen were also injured in the clash. Explain that in view of the assembly elections, the administration had ordered the immersion of the idol by the evening of 26 October.

At the same time, the locals alleged that the young man died in police firing. After the incident, Deen Dayal Chowk and the surrounding area has been converted into a police camp in view of the possibility of something untoward.

Police gave cleanliness – anti-social elements fired

At the same time, the police said that the Prashanas had ordered the immersion of the idol at Shankarpur near Pandit Deen Dayal Chowk in Munger, and the police and locals got angry during the immersion. After which someone fired in the meantime. According to police, 18-year-old Anurag Kumar was shot, after which he died on the spot. Five other people were also injured in the firing, who have been admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Munger for treatment.

DM said – mischievous elements hammered, policemen are also injured

Munger DM Rajesh Meena said that during the immersion of Durga Puja, some mischievous elements had caused a run-of-the-mill stunt and also opened fire on the police, due to which many policemen were injured and one person died. is.

According to the news, the mob became violent after this incident and attacked the police, in which 17 policemen were injured, including Sangrampur Police Station Sarvjit Kumar, Kotwali Police Station Santosh Kumar Singh, Kasim Bazar Police Station Head Shailesh Kumar.

SP Lipi Singh said – the mob opened fire on the police

According to Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh, many policemen are injured in this incident and some are in critical condition. The mob opened fire on the police, killing one person. He said, “To maintain law and order, a flag march is being organized in the entire city. Right now the situation is under control and we are appealing to the people not to ignore any rumors. ”

Police have detained more than 100 people after the incident and they are being questioned. According to the information, the police have recovered three indigenous kattas and 12 kiosks from the scene. Police said anti-social elements had fired 12 rounds.