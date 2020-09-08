Bihar Weather Forecast: Weather patterns will change between next 48 to 72 hours, strong rains will occur

Bihar Weather Forecast: Humid heat in many parts of Bihar is troubling people. But the weather forecast states that moderate to heavy rains may occur in different parts of Bihar for the next 48 to 72 hours. According to the Meteorological Center, in the last 24 to 36 hours, the activity of monsoon has increased in Bihar and due to this, there is a change in the mood of the weather. Also Read – Red alert issued with warning of heavy rain in Mumbai, 6 more deaths due to floods in Bihar

Changes in the weather are being seen across the state since Monday. Even after noon in Patna, there was a cloudy sky, but due to lack of seasonal support, there was no rain, light rain has again increased the humidity. Partial rain is forecast in the capital on Tuesday. Also Read – Delhi / Mumbai Weather Update: Rainfall in Maharashtra, heavy rain likely in Delhi

According to the Meteorological Department, the area of ​​cyclonic winds is going to develop over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar soon. In such a situation, if we consider the Skymet Weather Report, there is a possibility of rain in these areas for a long time. These areas will be densely clouded and light rain will occur. Humidity is also likely to increase during this period. According to the report, the areas where there will be no rain during this time will be in bad condition due to the humid heat. Also Read – Bihar Weather Update: Monsoon changed Bihar’s weather, rain in many urban areas, temperature drop

According to the Meteorological Department, at present, the axis of monsoon is passing through Gaya district and the eastern part of the state is blowing a large amount of moisture with the wind. Because of this, due to mercury being above normal for the last several days, the rain clouds are getting their support. But it is raining a little bit.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum rainfall in Bihar was 90 mm in the Rosada block of Samastipur. Apart from this, 60 mm rainfall has also been recorded in Beniabad, Motihari and Hasanpur. At the same time, Purnia has also received 33.6 mm rainfall in the last 36 hours. The meteorological department predicts that the state of heavy rain is not being formed across the state at the moment but light to moderate rain may occur.