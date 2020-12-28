Bihar will get ‘Digital India Award’, President will be honored for better work in Corona period

Patna: Bihar is going to get ‘Digital India Award’. President Ramnath Kovind will confer the Digital India Award 2020 honor to Bihar on 30 December. This honor is being conferred by the government during the Corona period to provide timely relief to the people of Bihar. The Government of India has appreciated the innovative initiative taken to provide various types of assistance to citizens during Kovid-19 (Corona Virus). Also Read – Guideline For New Year Celebration: Every year of the New Year program will be monitored by drones, so many people join the celebration, read the Police Guidelines

Bihar Chief Minister Secretariat, Disaster Management Department and National Informatics Center (NIC) have been selected as winners in the epidemic category for the excellent work done by them during the Corona period. The Digital India Award is a national level award given by the Government of India for exemplary digital products and services to citizens. For the award, 190 entries were received in 6 categories from various departments of Central Government and State Governments.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Chanchal Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Disaster Management Department, Supriya Amrit, Additional Secretary to the Disaster Management Department Ramchandra Do and Shailesh Kumar and Neeraj Kumar of NIC will be honored with Digital India Award. Financial assistance was provided to more than 21 lakh people through Bihar Corona Assistance Mobile App for the trapped workers outside Bihar. Apart from this, three months advance ration was given to the families holding 1.64 crore ration cord and financial assistance of Rs 1000 was also given. Apart from this, many other works were also done.