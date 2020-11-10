Bihariganj Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2020 Live Updates: Sharad’s daughter Suhashini or JDU’s Niranjan Mehta, whose will be Bihariganj …

Bihariganj Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2020 Live Updates: The decision of whose government will be formed in Bihar will come by this evening. This time in the election results, the Bihariganj seat of Jamui is also in the eyes of the people. In this seat, there is a tough fight between Congress’s Subhashini Yadav and JDU’s Niranjan Mehta. Counting of votes has started. Whether Suhashini will win on this or Niranjan of JDU will be decided in no time. This seat was voted on November 7 in the third and last phase of the election. Also Read – Bihar Election Results: How did Chirag Paswan’s LJP in the initial trends? Learn updates

Total 58.30 percent voting was done on this seat. Let me tell you that JDU's Niranjan Kumar Mehta won from here in the 2015 assembly elections. In the 2020 assembly elections, there is a tough fight between Subhashini Yadav of Congress and Niranjan Mehta of JDU. JDU's Niranjan Kumar Mehta defeated BJP's Ravindra Charan Yadav by 29 thousand votes in the 2015 assembly elections.

In 2010, Renu Kumari of JDU won from here. This seat has come into existence after the delimitation of 2008. So far elections have been held on this assembly seat twice and both times JDU has got success. Talking about the caste equation on this seat, the number of Yadav and Muslim voters is more.