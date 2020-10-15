Bihar’s CM chair one, coalition 4 and contender 6: know how much is there in Bihar CM’s chair one, coalition 4 and claimant 6: know

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: This time, where the number of alliances is seen in Bihar assembly elections, this time there are plenty of candidates for the post of Chief Minister. This time, not one or two, but six candidates for the post of CM are in the field and there is only one chair of the CM post. This time, there is going to be a tough fight for the post of Chief Minister of Bihar, because all the veterans are candidates and they are claiming their own claim and for the CM post. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Chirag said this big thing against Nitish before father’s thirteenth …

JDU, BJP, Hum and VIP alliance NDA has once again declared Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the face of CM, while this time in the Grand Alliance, a lot of upheaval has been seen about CM face and RJD's old stubbornness is still intact And Tejashwi is being considered as the CM candidate.

Apart from these, the Grand Democratic Secular Alliance, consisting of six parties, has made former Union Minister and RLSP President Upendra Kushwaha, while the Progressive Democratic Alliance has made Pappu Yadav, President of the Jan Adhikar Party its CM candidate, while Pushpal Priya Chaudhary of Plurals has also called himself Bihar The CM candidate has been declared. Amidst all this, Chirag Paswan has never declared himself as CM candidate, but his party LJP has declared him as a contender for the post of Chief Minister.

Know the horoscope of candidates for the post of CM candidate

Current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar is the CM of Bihar and this time he has been made the candidate for the post of Chief Minister from the NDA. Nitish Kumar also has a long experience of parliamentary life, he was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1985 and was elected to the 9th Lok Sabha for the first time in 1989. After this, in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004 were also elected to the Lok Sabha.

Long ministerial experience

Nitish Kumar was the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Cooperation from April to November 1990, Union Railway Minister from 19 March 1998 to 5 August 1999. He was the Minister of Ground Floor Transport from 13 October 1999 to 22 November 1999, and served as Agriculture Minister from 27 May 2000 to 20 March 2001. He was again made the Minister of Railways from 22 July 2001 to 21 May 2004.

CM’s tenure has been excellent

Talking about the Chief Ministership of Nitish Kumar, he first became Chief Minister for seven days from 03 to 10 March 2000 for the first time, then from 24 November 2005 to 24 November 2010, from 26 November 2010 to 17 May 2014 and then from 22 February 2015 to now Is the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav Former Deputy Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition

Tejashwi Yadav has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in the Grand Alliance government and this time is the CM candidate of the Grand Alliance. Tejashwi Yadav is the younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, he has very little experience of parliamentary life. In the last assembly elections, he contested for the first time and won and became an MLA. He had a road and building department in the grand coalition government headed by Nitish Kumar. But, later, due to separation from JDU’s grand alliance, he got out of the government.

In the same tenure, he got experience of both Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition. Tejashwi Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2015 and became Deputy Chief Minister in the same year.

Grand Democratic Secular Alliance bets on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha

RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha is the CM candidate for Grand Democratic Secular Alliance. Upendra Kushwaha also has a long political life. Twenty years ago, he started his life as a legislator for the first time. He was earlier in JDU and later formed the RLSP in 2013. Became MLA for the first time in the year 2000. First Deputy Leader of Legislative Assembly and then Leader of Opposition was appointed.

Became MP, went to Rajya Sabha from JDU quota in 2010, joined NDA in 2014 and became MP, became Minister of State for Human Resource Development in 2014.

Pappu Yadav has become CM face of PDA

Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav is the CM candidate of the Progressive Democratic Alliance. He first became an independent MLA from Sinhasevarasthan in 1990 and first MP from Purnia in 1991, and was a five-time MP. He was elected the best parliamentarian in the Lok Sabha in the year 2015 and also made his party Jan Adhikar Party (Democratic) in the year 2015. .

Plurals’ self-proclaimed candidate Pushpam Priya Chaudhary

Plurals party CM candidate Pushpam Priya Chaudhary is the self-proclaimed CM face. She is the daughter of JDU’s former MLC Vinod Chaudhary, she first entered politics in March 2020 and formed Plurals Party. He introduced himself as Chief Minister as soon as he entered politics. He has not had any achievements so far in politics. This time in the election, he has announced to give candidates for all seats. He has filed his nomination from Bankipur.