Bihar’s new DGP SK Singhal, CM Nitish tightened their grip on the sand mafia. Uproar

Bihar News: SK Singhal will now be the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar. The notification to hand over the command of DGP to Singhal has been issued by the Home Department. The Home Department has said in its notification that SK Singhal will continue to be the DGP of Bihar till further orders. SK Singhal is a 1988 middle IPS officer. IPS officer SK Singhal was given additional charge of DGP of Bihar after DGP Gupteshwar Pandey took the VRS.

Due to CM Nitish's decision, there was a stir among the sand mafias

Recently, the new Nitish government of Bihar has taken such a decision that the general public is getting a lot of happiness, then the sand mafias have been stirred up. In fact, the state government has banned the movement of sand from vehicles with 14 and more wheels. Due to this, due to the overloading of sand overloaded by large vehicles, the gleaming roads will now avoid turning into pits. People will get relief from the problem of jam. At the same time government revenue will increase and this will speed up the ongoing development works in the state.

The state cabinet has taken this decision, which will now provide relief to the people of Rohtas, Aurangabad and Bhojpur districts as these three districts have the highest number of sand ghats, if the administration’s stance remains strict to comply with the rule, then overload sand from the sand ghats There will be no loading of. This will not show vehicles carrying overload sand on the roads.

Dehri Sub-Divisional Officer Sunil Kumar Singh said that vehicles with 14 or more wheels have been banned for loading sand. If any such vehicle will be caught on the road, lawful action will be taken against the operator of the said vehicle and the ghat from which the said vehicle is loaded.