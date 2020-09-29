Bihar’s strongman Sharad Yadav in critical condition, kept on ventilator at Gangaram Hospital

Sharad Yadav: The position of Sharad Yadav, the powerful leader of Bihar and the president of the Lok Janta Janata Dal, is being described as critical. It is known that on September 21, when he had breathing problems, he was admitted to Gangaram Hospital in Delhi. According to the reports, Sharad Yadav has been kept on ventilator in view of the serious situation. The team of doctors is busy examining his health. The condition of 75-year-old Sharad Yadav remains critical till Tuesday morning. Also Read – Aishwarya Rai, ready to teach Lalu’s lesson to Lal Tej Pratap, father-in-law will also fight

During the Bihar Assembly elections, his supporters are very disappointed due to the condition of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav and he is praying to God that he should get well as soon as possible.

The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) had said on Sunday that its founder Sharad Yadav would work to bring the opposition coalition to power in Bihar. The party dismissed speculation about Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar joining his hands as 'rumors' and termed it completely false and baseless.

Please tell that Sharad Yadav’s health is going bad since last month. On September 2, Sharad Yadav had breathing problems after which he was admitted to the hospital. After this, his condition was cured. On 21 September, he was again admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to deteriorating condition.

After that, his daughter Subhashini Raj Rao alias Subhashini Bundela issued a letter on September 24, informing the father of his health. In addition, he also wrote in the letter that his health is improving. After that, he is admitted to Gangaram Hospital after his health worsens.