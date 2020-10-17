Bike leader shot dead in Firozabad by BJP miscreants, death in hospital, villagers jammed traffic

Firozabad: A BJP leader who ran a grocery shop in Nagla Beach of Narakhi police station area of ​​Tundla tehsil of Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh was shot dead on Friday evening, who died in the night. The by-election is going on in Tundla assembly constituency. In the meantime, this incident has increased the resentment among the BJP workers. Also Read – UP Govt government employees will get special festival package on the lines of the center, Rs 10 thousand advance

Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said that 46-year-old BJP leader DK Gupta, resident of Nagla Beach, Thane Narkhi area, was sitting at his groceries shop in the evening. As soon as he closed the shop and walked towards his house, then three miscreants riding a motor cycle shot him and escaped. Gupta was seriously injured. The SSP said that immediately after this he was taken to Agra for treatment where he died in the night.

Firozabad: BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne assailants outside his shop in Narkhi. "3 bike-borne men fired at D K Gupta outside his shop. He was declared brought dead by hospital. 3 accused were arrested by police & are being questioned, "says Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad pic.twitter.com/mZ7ZMspWqX – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020

Patel said that teams have been formed to disclose the incident and three people have been arrested in this case. He said that on the basis of whatever Tahrir will be given by the family, the case will be registered and the accused will be arrested.

Meanwhile, angry villagers and BJP workers blocked the Nagla Beach intersection on the Tundla-Etah road. The activists shouted slogans. The police later understood and extinguished the people from there.