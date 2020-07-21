Bike stopped, dragged on road, shot journalist in front of daughter, executed incident in 30 seconds

new Delhi: In Ghaziabad, a journalist was shot in front of his daughter. The incident of shooting has been captured in the CCTV camera. The bullies carried out the incident in less than 30 seconds and fled. As can be seen in the camera, the terrified innocent girl first ran away in fear, then cried and screamed for help to save her father when the miscreants left. Video of the incident is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Also Read – This reason of death revealed in the post-mortem report of the history-sheeter Vikas Dubey killed in the encounter

The journalist was shot dead in Vijay Nagar area on Monday night when he was riding a bike with his minor daughter. The incident happened when journalist Vikram Joshi was returning from his sister's house. Five ambushed ambush blocked their path and attacked them. Joshi has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition, where a team of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Vikram Joshi lodged a complaint a few days ago at Vijay Nagar Police Station, in which he accused some people of molesting his niece. The victim's brother Aniket Joshi said, "Some people were harassing our niece a few days ago and my brother Vikram Joshi opposed it and also filed a police complaint. A case was also registered, after which those miscreants shot him."

In the video, the journalist’s daughter can be seen crying and screaming at her (Joshi) after the attackers fled the spot. In the video, the girl is seen sitting on the road next to her father and trying to get help from the passerby. The Ghaziabad police have arrested the accused in this case.