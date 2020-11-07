‘Bike Thief,’ ‘Hey Once more,’ ‘Karnawal’ Lead Beta Cinema Slate at AFM

“The Bike Thief,” “Hey Once more – a Wedding ceremony a Day” and “Karnawal” are among the many hottest titles on Beta Cinema’s gross sales slate for the digital model of the American Movie Market, which begins Monday.

The Munich-based gross sales firm will give Matt Chambers’ “The Bike Thief” its market premiere at AFM, following its world premiere this week in competitors at the Tokyo Movie Pageant. Beta lately confirmed the movie to pick out British patrons in a non-public screening in London and is now negotiating the U.Ok./Eire deal.

The film, starring Alec Secareanu (“God’s Personal Nation”) and Anamaria Marinca (“4 Months, 3 Weeks and a pair of Days”), explores the query of how far a father would go in present-day London to assist his household when his solely means to offer, his bike, is stolen.

“Hey Once more – a Wedding ceremony a Day,” one other accomplished title, is attracting sturdy curiosity too, Beta Cinema tells Selection. Scorching on the heels of its look at Rome’s MIA market, Beta is negotiating offers for the movie in Jap Europe and Asia. Its screening at AFM is prone to up the ante.

The movie – a female-driven “Groundhog Day” meets “My Greatest Buddy’s Wedding ceremony” romantic comedy by author and director Maggie Peren – supplies a lot wanted feel-good aid. It opened in German cinemas within the high 5, with a box-office gross up to now of greater than €500,000 ($593,000) for the Warner Bros launch.

Juan Pablo Félix’s “Karnawal” can be screening available in the market. The movie, which received a number of awards at Ventana Sur, premiered at digital Toronto Movie Pageant. It options the a number of malambo dance champion Martín López Lacci in his first display function, reverse veteran star, and Pablo Larraín-regular, Alfredo Castro. In a press release, Beta describes it as “vibrant and energetic filmmaking” by “a director to look at.”

“Kindred” and “The Auschwitz Report” are screening at AFM as effectively, and spherical out the slate of accomplished movies. “Kindred” (a.ok.a. “Corvidae”) was acquired by IFC Midnight within the U.S., the place it’s being launched immediately. A sale to the U.S. for “The Auschwitz Report” will shut quickly.

Additionally on the AFM slate however not screening there may be “Diabolik,” based mostly on the comic-book sequence, which offered greater than 150 million copies. The film delivers “suspenseful crime motion within the best Nineteen Sixties Bond fashion,” Beta mentioned, and is a spotlight of the upcoming titles. The Manetti brothers have “tailored an Italian treasure for the large display – and in essentially the most appropriately charming retro style. That is escapist filmmaking at its finest.” The huge Italian launch is scheduled for Dec. 31. First teasers and trailers can be found at AFM.

Stefan Ruzowitzky, who received an Oscar for his arthouse title “The Counterfeiters,” however who additionally confirmed himself to be a gifted style filmmaker with “Anatomy” and “Chilly Hell,” has delivered a style crossover with the historic thriller “Hinterland.” Shot solely in opposition to inexperienced display with pc generated backgrounds, the film marries the temper of traditional German expressionist filmmaking of a “Dr. Caligari” with a contemporary tackle “Sin Metropolis.”

Within the aftermath of World Battle I in Nineteen Twenties Vienna, an ex-prisoner of struggle and former police detective is drawn again right into a serial killer case. Beta goes to disclose first footage at AFM.