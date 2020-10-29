Bikeru massacre of UP: Fingerprints of many people found in seized weapons, will it be difficult to get punishment?

Kanpur: Investigation by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district Bikeru murder case has revealed that many people have received fingerprints on the weapons used in the incident. Fingagar print of 10 weapons has revealed that many people shot them. Fingerprints of more than one person have been found on almost every weapon. Also Read – Already in connivance with BJP, Mayawati herself opened her pole: Samajwadi Party

Explain that on July 3, eight policemen were shot dead by gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates. An FSL official told IANS on Thursday, "We had recovered ten weapons, including a pistol, rifle, single and double-barrel gun, in addition to the country gun. There were more than one mark on these weapons, which shows that more than one person used it during the incident. "

Many fingerprints on weapons will make it difficult to match the fingerprints of the accused in front of investigators. Meanwhile, district authorities in Kanpur have canceled the arms licenses of eight more of Dubey's associates.

After the Bikeru massacre, the district administration started the process of canceling the license of 25 weapons issued to Dubey’s close associates and family.

ADM (City) Atul Kumar told reporters that the administration has revoked the arms license of Deepak Dubey, Shrikant Shukla, Ramesh Chand Dwivedi, Rakesh Kumar, Ravinder Kumar, Suraj Singh and Ashutosh. All of them are residents of Bikaru village except Suraj and Ashutosh.