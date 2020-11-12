Bikeru scandal: IPS Anant Dev Suspend, who was the then SSP of Kanpur, 8 policemen were killed.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended former senior superintendent of police Anant Dev on Thursday after a special report by the Special Research Team (SIT) in Kanpur’s Bikeru case surfaced about a nexus between police and gangster Vikas Dubey. Also Read – Mamata Banerjee’s big charge, ‘Central government is threatening to control IPS officers of Bengal’

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that Anant Dev has been suspended. This action has been taken against them based on the report of the SIT. On the question whether some other police officers have also been suspended, Awasthi said that action has been taken against Anant Dev at the moment.

Let me tell you that on the intervening night of July 2-3, the police team who went to arrest the mafia gangster Vikas Dubey in Bikeru village under the Chaubepur police station area of ​​Kanpur were shot at. Eight policemen of the UP police were killed in this heinous incident.

#KanpurEncounter Case: Anant Dev (file pic) who was SSP at the time, suspended after recommendation of probe against him in report submitted by Special Investigation Team over his connection with slain gangster Vikas Dubey & involvement in incident wherein 8 policemen were killed pic.twitter.com/cyDIrnK6E6 – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2020

The SIT, set up to investigate the case, had recommended action against the accused policemen and administrative officials, highlighting the nexus between the police and gangster Vikas Dubey.

Please tell that the Home Department of Uttar Pradesh has taken this step after getting the investigation report of SIT of Bikeru scandal. In this report, more than 80 police, administrative officers and personnel have been convicted. Last week, the SIT submitted an investigation report of about 3500 pages to the government. There are about 700 pages of the investigation report, which includes about 36 recommendations in addition to the role of convicted officers and personnel.