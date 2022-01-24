Bikram Singh Majithia Information: Prime Court docket rejects anticipatory bail of SAD chief Vikram Singh Majithia

Bikram Singh Majithia Information: Punjab and Haryana Prime Court docket (Punjab and Haryana Prime Court docket) Punjab’s Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday (SAD) Senior chief of Punjab Bikram Singh Majithia (Bikram Singh Majithia) Anticipatory Bail relating to Key Drug Case (anticipatory bail) The petition is disregarded.Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls: Seat sharing in BJP alliance in Punjab – BJP will contest 65 seats, 37 seats for Amarinder Singh’s celebration

Consistent with the tips, the Punjab and Haryana Prime Court docket has refused to cancel the anticipatory bail plea of ​​Shiromani Akali Dal chief Bikram Singh Majithia within the drug case.

Difficulties have larger relating to status within the meeting elections. Now the sword of arrest is striking on Majithia as soon as once more. Additionally Learn – Rajinder Kaur Bhattal is the one girl CM of Punjab, has received the election for 5 consecutive occasions – this time additionally within the fray…

Allow us to tell that on January 10, the Akali chief Majithia used to be granted intervening time bail by means of the Prime Court docket with positive prerequisites and had additionally sought solutions from the Punjab executive and the police on this subject. Allow us to tell that on December 20, a case used to be registered in opposition to Akali Dal chief Vikram Majithia below the foundations of Narcotic Medicine and Psychotropic Ingredients Act in Mohali. Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Captain Amarinder Singh will contest from Patiala, the primary checklist of applicants launched – know who will get the price ticket from the place

Allow us to tell that previously, senior chief of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Punjab Bikram Singh Majithia had raided the Enforcement Directorate with the assistance of Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Leader Minister and the Congress had been attacked on Saturday after a big amount of money used to be recovered from the nephew’s space. Majithia criticized Leader Minister Channi in his constituency Chamkaur.

Alleging involvement in unlawful sand mining in Sahib, he had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the subject. Within the intervening time, Channi took Majithia’s

Terming the allegations as baseless and petty and challenged the SAD chief to supply even such proof which uncovered his involvement in unlawful sand mining any place throughout Punjab. Denying any reference to Honey’s cash laundering probe by means of the Enforcement Directorate, Channi had stated, “I’ve by no means denied my courting with my nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey and being a relative, he used to be provide at a few of my occasions.” Possibly. It’s not a criminal offense if I take my son for a marriage or some other serve as with my kinfolk.