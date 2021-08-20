Bikru Case: Inquiry Fee offers blank chit to UP Police in gangster Vikas Dubey’s come upon

Lucknow: The 3-member inquiry fee arrange by way of the Uttar Pradesh executive to research the gangster Vikas Dubey come upon case has given a blank chit to the police and stated that the dying of Vikas Dubey (Vikas Dubey Come upon) There may be proof in prefer of what the police have instructed concerning the incident. The fee stated that the ambush of 8 policemen in Kanpur Dehat used to be the results of “deficient making plans” of the police as they didn’t assess the location correctly. The native intelligence unit of Kanpur used to be additionally now not acutely aware of this and it used to be a whole failure.Additionally Learn – UP: Former minister Chaudhary Bashir, who were given into controversy over the 6th marriage, arrested in triple talaq case

The document of Kanpur's Bikru incident used to be laid at the desk within the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Meeting on Thursday, which used to be investigated by way of a fee of inquiry constituted beneath the chairmanship of former Splendid Courtroom Justice BS Chauhan. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna introduced the laying of the document at the Desk of the Space on Thursday.

The document states that "the proof accumulated within the (Vikas Dubey come upon) case helps the police stand in regards to the incident. The wounds brought about to the policemen can't be intentional or self-inflicted. Dr RS Mishra, who used to be within the panel of docs, performed the autopsy and clarified that the wounds discovered at the frame of the individual (Dubey) might be as in line with the remark of the police aspect. "

The document stated, "No person from the general public, media, nor any proof has come to the fore to refute the stand of the police on this case. Vikas's spouse Richa Dubey had filed a testimony calling the incident a pretend come upon, however she didn't seem earlier than the fee. In line with the document, in any such scenario, undoubtedly arises concerning the police's aspect in this incident. A an identical discovering has come to the fore within the magisterial inquiry document performed by way of the Leader Metropolitan Justice of the peace, Kanpur Nagar.

8 policemen had been killed in Bikru village at the night time of July 2, 2020.

UP Police then instructed this tale of the come upon

Uttar Pradesh Further Director Basic of Police (Legislation and Order) Prashant Kumar had then instructed journalists that Vikas Dubey, the primary accused within the Bikru incident, used to be arrested by way of the police in Ujjain and used to be being delivered to Kanpur. When the automobile overturned in Kanpur district, Vikas Dubey snatched the pistol of an injured policeman and attempted to run away. The police surrounded him from both sides and requested him to give up, however as a substitute of surrendering, he opened fireplace and in reaction the police additionally fired in self-defense, injuring him. When the police took the injured Vikas to the health center, he used to be declared useless by way of the docs.

824 pages document used to be submitted to the state executive

The fee integrated Justice (Retd) BS Chauhan, Justice (Retd) SK Agrawal and previous Uttar Pradesh Director Basic of Police KL Gupta. The fee submitted its 824-page report back to the state executive on April 21.

Vikas Dubey had the safety of police and administrative officials

The fee stated there’s “considerable subject material” about whether or not Vikas Dubey and his gang had been patronized by way of native police, earnings and administrative officers.

Police used to humiliate any complainant in opposition to building

“He (Vikas) and his pals had been in contact with such officials and the officials extensively utilized to speak to them,” the document stated. If a criticism used to be filed by way of an individual in opposition to Vikas or his pals, the complainant used to be humiliated by way of the police, even though the criticism used to be directed by way of a better authority. ‘

Vikas’s title used to be now not within the checklist of peak 10 criminals of the district.

Even if his title used to be within the checklist of top-10 criminals of the realm, however now not within the checklist of top-10 criminals of the district, now not most effective this, his gang individuals had been integrated within the peace committee to get to the bottom of communal disputes.

Spouse used to be selected, other people used to touch Vikas Dubey for assist

The document stated that “his (Dubey’s) spouse used to be elected as a member of the district panchayat and his brother’s spouse used to be elected as the top of village Bikru. Either one of them had been residing in Lucknow. If any individual within the house wanted any assist from him, he would touch Vikas Dubey. The 2 ladies elected by no means got here to the fore. ‘

Many of the members of the family of Vikas Dubey got hands licenses

In line with the fee’s document, many of the members of the family of Vikas Dubey got hands licenses and suggestions on this regard had been made by way of the competent government, concealing the real details in their involvement in legal instances. The fee stated that there used to be a an identical scenario in issuing their passports, giving license of ration store.

There used to be by no means an excellent investigation within the case registered in opposition to Vikas Dubey gang

In line with the document, “In not one of the instances registered in opposition to him (Dubey’s gang), the investigation used to be by no means unbiased. Sections associated with critical offenses had been dropped earlier than the submitting of the chargesheet, all over the trial, many of the witnesses would have grew to become antagonistic. Vikas Dubey and his pals used to get bail orders from the courts simply and temporarily. This came about as a result of there used to be no critical protest in opposition to it by way of the federal government advocates of the state executive. “

There have been 64 instances in opposition to Vikas Dubey, the federal government by no means approached the court docket to cancel the bail

In line with the fee, ‘He (Dubey) used to be all in favour of 64 legal instances, the state government by no means concept it suitable to nominate a distinct suggest for his prosecution. The state by no means made any utility for cancellation of bail or approached any main court docket to put aside any bail order.

How Vikas Dubey used to be acquitted in a lot of instances

In line with the fee, in many of the instances the Top Courtroom granted period in-between aid to Dubey and stayed court cases earlier than subordinate courts in quite a lot of legal instances and he remained in custody of such orders for a length of 13-14 years. The fee stated the prime court docket granted bail to Vikas Dubey and his pals basically at the floor that he used to be acquitted in a lot of instances. The court docket made no effort to understand beneath what cases and the way most often the witnesses grew to become antagonistic.

Some policemen of Chaubepur police station had already knowledgeable Vikas Dubey concerning the raid.

In regards to the come upon, the fee stated that some police body of workers posted at Chaubepur police station had knowledgeable Dubey concerning the raid prematurely, which gave him a chance to name his pals with guns and be able to retaliate. .

No correct precautions had been taken within the preparation of the raid.

The document stated, “The intelligence unit in Kanpur failed to gather details about legal actions and ownership of guns (prison and unlawful) by way of Vikas Dubey and his gang. No correct precautions had been taken in getting ready for the raid, whilst 38-40 police body of workers reached Bikru village and none of them had been dressed in bullet evidence jackets. Best 18 of them had guns, the remainder of the policemen went empty passed or with sticks. The fee stated that this unlucky incident came about because of “deficient making plans” of the police because it didn’t assess the location correctly.