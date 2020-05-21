Bill And Ted 3’s Alex Winter Updates Fans On What’s Going On With Face The Music

Fans of the Bill and Ted franchise have been ready nearly three a long time for a conclusion to the story of the underachievers who turn into an important rock band in historical past. For a very long time we thought the film would by no means occur, however then Bill and Ted Face the Music was formally confirmed and manufacturing started briefly order. Whereas the film is at the moment slated to hit theaters in August, nothing is for positive with regards to theatrical releases as we speak and now many followers are getting a bit involved in regards to the movie’s future.