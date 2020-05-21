Bill And Ted 3’s Alex Winter Updates Fans On What’s Going On With Face The Music

Depart a Remark
Fans of the Bill and Ted franchise have been ready nearly three a long time for a conclusion to the story of the underachievers who turn into an important rock band in historical past. For a very long time we thought the film would by no means occur, however then Bill and Ted Face the Music was formally confirmed and manufacturing started briefly order. Whereas the film is at the moment slated to hit theaters in August, nothing is for positive with regards to theatrical releases as we speak and now many followers are getting a bit involved in regards to the movie’s future.
A kind of fan hit up Bill himself, Alex Winter, on Twitter to ask about rumors that Bill and Ted Face the Music might find yourself skipping a theatrical launch the best way different latest movies have. Winter responded, and whereas he didn’t affirm or deny the theatrical launch of the movie, he appeared upbeat and promised information, and a primary take a look at the movie, would arrive quickly. In line with Winter…
Hey, thanks for asking. Every thing is nice in BT3 land. The minimize is nearly carried out and appears improbable. Teasers and trailers are able to go. Like each film slated for this summer season we needed to cease and reorganize attributable to Covid. Teaser coming in just a few weeks, information on launch quickly!
Bill and Ted Face the Music accomplished filming previous to the worldwide shutdown and so all that is wanted for the film to be able to go is the edit, which does not require a essential mass of individuals to finish, and so it seems that the film might be able to launch on schedule, which, after all, doesn’t suggest that it’ll.
Whereas, Bill and Ted Face the Music could also be on monitor and theaters may be open for enterprise by August, the movie nonetheless might find yourself being delayed. All the flicks that did see their launch dates cancelled have needed to discover house on the calendar which has resulted in a shuffling of launch dates for the subsequent 12 months and extra.
Bill and Ted Face the Music is ready to debut on August 21 and it’ll now compete immediately with Antebellum, a horror film that’s a kind of films that needed to discover a new launch date after being delayed. As well as, Face the Music is now sandwiched in between a pair of excessive profile comedian guide films as Marvel Lady 1984 is now set to open the week earlier than Bill and Ted and the long-delayed The New Mutants is ready for the week after.
All that potential competitors might be seen as sufficient to harm Bill & Ted’s field workplace possibilities, and so the movie might find yourself getting a brand new date in an try and discover a extra pleasant window. Alex Winter is at the very least making ready followers for that chance. The truth that he’s promising information and never merely confirming the date the film already has would at the very least indicate some kind of change is deliberate.
If followers have waited this lengthy, they will in all probability wait a bit longer, although actually they will not need to. A shift to a streaming launch is at all times a chance to stop any important delay. How would you prefer to see Bill and Ted Face the Music? Tell us within the ballot beneath.
