Bill And Ted Face The Music Has Been Pushed Back Following Tenet Delay

In case you’re confused about what’s popping out when, it’s okay. You’re not alone. The previous few days have seen some massive launch date modifications, and it’s slightly onerous to maintain monitor. Mulan, which was first scheduled to hit theaters in March after which pushed again to July, has now been moved to August 21, because of continued uncertainty over the trajectory of the worldwide well being disaster. That uncertainty implies that even the dates we do have could possibly be topic to vary but once more, particularly these scheduled for the remainder of the summer time.