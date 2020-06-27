Bill And Ted Face The Music Has Been Pushed Back Following Tenet Delay

Go away a Remark
At this level, we may all actually use one other glorious journey. Sadly, we’re going to have to attend slightly longer for the following one from Bill and Ted. As Hollywood continues to shift its 2020 film launch dates round, Bill & Ted Face The Music’s premiere has been pushed again following the information that Tenet has been delayed once more.
The purpose behind MGM’s determination is to keep away from having the third installment of the Bill & Ted franchise compete in opposition to Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated spy movie, per Selection. Warner Bros. not too long ago introduced that it has pushed Tenet again to August 12, the most recent in a sequence of shuffles. Consequently, Bill & Ted Face The Music is now scheduled to hit theaters on August 28.
In case you’re confused about what’s popping out when, it’s okay. You’re not alone. The previous few days have seen some massive launch date modifications, and it’s slightly onerous to maintain monitor. Mulan, which was first scheduled to hit theaters in March after which pushed again to July, has now been moved to August 21, because of continued uncertainty over the trajectory of the worldwide well being disaster. That uncertainty implies that even the dates we do have could possibly be topic to vary but once more, particularly these scheduled for the remainder of the summer time.
Proper now, there are a handful of movies in addition to Mulan, Tenet and Bill & Ted Face The Music which are scheduled for theatrical launch earlier than Labor Day. The New Mutants at the moment shares August 28 with Bill & Ted, and A Quiet Place Half II is because of open on September 4. Nonetheless, a lot of the massive films we should always have already seen this 12 months have been pushed all the best way again to the tip of 2020 or later.
The undeniable fact that MGM has chosen to maintain Bill & Ted Face The Music as a theatrical launch is telling relating to their perception in its skill to attract a crowd. A number of different movies have been shifted to digital releases, which has helped studios rake in some cash within the wake of this unprecedented well being disaster. Nonetheless, it’s straightforward to know why they’re banking on it — followers of the time-traveling duo have been ready for a 3rd chapter for nearly 30 years.
Bill & Ted Face The Music will discover William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winters) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves), nonetheless finest pals albeit a little bit older, as they attempt to save all of humanity with their music. Followers of the franchise can anticipate to see some acquainted faces — however some new ones as nicely. (Bill and Ted are dad and mom now!)
Whereas we’re all hopeful MGM can maintain this launch date in place, CinemaBlend will maintain you up to date if something modifications. And make sure to control our 2020 Film Launch Information.
Add Comment