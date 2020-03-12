Bill And Ted Face The Music Star Reveals How Character ‘Came Back Instantly’

The spirit of the unique films is all there. All of the enjoyable got here again immediately — not only for me, however for the Keanu and Alex too. My knees aren’t nearly as good and the physique is slightly creakier, however the minute we placed on the make-up and the robes it was as if The Reaper had been trapped in a bottle for 30 years, and as quickly as we pulled the cork off he got here flying out and began improvising identical to I did again in Bogus Journey.