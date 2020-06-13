Bill And Ted Face The Music: What We Know So Far

Thea Preston (Samara Weaving)

Samara Weaving turned a whole lot of heads in 2019 by starring in one of the wickedly pleasant movies of the yr, Prepared Or Not, and shortly we are going to see her again on the massive display screen taking part in what needs to be one other glorious position. The Australian actor will probably be taking part in Thea Preston in Bill And Ted Face The Music, who’s the daughter of Bill, and the namesake of Ted. We first met the character as a child in Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, however now she is all grown up, and from what we now have seen, it doesn’t look like she is tremendously happy with her father’s accomplishments.