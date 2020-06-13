Bill And Ted Face The Music: What We Know So Far

Go away a Remark
It’s taken a number of a long time to occur, however Bill And Ted are lastly coming again to the massive display screen. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves’ legendary duo first made their mark on popular culture again in 1988 with Bill And Ted’s Glorious Journey, they usually returned in 1991 for Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, however there was an extended wait since then as gears have turned slowly for filmmakers making an attempt to make a trilogy out of the franchise. Now, lastly, the wait is sort of over, as Bill And Ted Face The Music is only a couple months from arriving in a theater close to you.
However what can we truly know in regards to the upcoming sequel? When is it popping out? Who’s making it? What is it about? Who’s starring? We have solutions for all of these questions and extra on this newest version of our What We Know So Far guides, so proceed studying and get the lowdown on every thing Bill And Ted Face The Music beneath.
What Is The Launch Date For Bill And Ted Face The Music?
Because of world occasions, the discharge calendar in 2020 has been every kind of screwy, as main releases that had been initially going to return out in March or April at the moment are popping out within the second half of the yr as a substitute. Amidst all the shuffling, nevertheless, one film that hasn’t wanted to alter its launch schedule is Bill And Ted Face The Music. The movie went into manufacturing in 2019 concentrating on an August 21st launch date, and people plans haven’t modified.
Is There A Bill And Ted Face The Music Trailer?
As you’ll be able to see above, the reply to the query of whether or not or not Bill And Ted Face The Music has an official trailer is “Sure!” With solely a pair months left earlier than the movie’s theatrical launch, Orion Photos posted the first-look footage from the film on June ninth (69, dudes!). It’s a lot shorter than your conventional trailer, which normally clocks in at about two-and-a-half minutes, however it shortly establishes tone and story, and does an awesome job leaving us excited to see extra on the massive display screen in August.
What Is Bill And Ted Face The Music’s Score?
For what needs to be apparent causes, the MPAA doesn’t present a score for a characteristic till the studio has submitted a lower of the movie that it desires to play theatrically – and it appears that evidently Bill And Ted Face The Music is just not but at that stage. Neither the trailer for the film nor the debut poster includes a grading. The earlier installments within the collection arrived on the massive display screen again within the late 1980s and early 1990s having been given PG scores, however the expectation is that Bill And Ted Face The Music will finally get a PG-13 due to fashionable requirements.
Who Is Directing Bill And Ted Face The Music?
Director Dean Parisot is a filmmaker well-versed in making motion pictures with cult followings, as he’s greatest often known as the director of Galaxy Quest. Whereas he hasn’t directed a characteristic since Pink 2 in 2013, he’s making his comeback with Bill And Ted Face The Music. In the previous couple of years, the work he is accomplished has primarily been on the small display screen, helming episodes of exhibits like Justified, Masters of Intercourse, Grace And Frankie, Santa Clarita Food plan and Good Ladies, however there are excessive hopes amongst followers that Parisot will be capable to ship a Bill And Ted sequel as real as his beloved love letter to Star Trek.
What Is Bill And Ted Face The Music About?
The first two Bill And Ted motion pictures notably hinge on one thought launched within the first scene of Bill And Ted’s Glorious Journey: that the eponymous protagonists are destined for greatness as rock gods, and finally turn out to be legends who affect common peace with their music. Sadly, Bill And Ted Face The Music picks up with the characters practically three a long time later, and their band Wyld Stallyns is taking part in subsequent to buffet dinners as a substitute of in packed stadiums. Leaders from the long run contact them letting them know that point is working out for them to alter the long run, and so the 2 middle-aged losers are pressured to give you a plan.
As seen within the trailer for Bill And Ted Face The Music, it appears that evidently their massive thought is to time journey to the long run and steal the concept for the best tune ever written from themselves. They return to their mystical cellphone sales space to get the job accomplished, however naturally, the mission isn’t as simple because it appears.
Who’s Starring In Bill And Ted Face The Music
Clearly Bill And Ted wouldn’t be something with out Bill and Ted, however Bill And Ted Face The Music has actually gone the additional mile so far as giving its titular leads some superior co-stars. There’s a nice mixture of returning characters and newcomers, although we positively know extra about some roles than others.
Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan (Keanu Reeves)
Keanu Reeves was nonetheless an up-and-comer when he first performed Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan in Bill And Ted’s Glorious Journey, and whereas he’s performed a loopy variety of iconic roles since then – from Jack Traven in Pace to Neo in The Matrix to John Wick in John Wick – Ted stays a favourite amongst followers. It’s a personality sort (the dumb man) that we haven’t seen from the star in a good bit of time, so it will likely be enjoyable to see him return.
Bill S. Preston (Alex Winter)
Within the years because the first two Bill and Ted motion pictures, Alex Winter has continued to behave, particularly in voice roles, however his bigger focus has been on his work as a documentary filmmaker. He has most not too long ago been engaged on Zappa (in regards to the sensible rock icon Frank Zappa) and Showbiz Children (in regards to the expertise of kid actors). Bill And Ted Face The Music will characteristic his first live-action efficiency since his small position within the 2013 thriller Grand Piano starring Elijah Wooden.
Thea Preston (Samara Weaving)
Samara Weaving turned a whole lot of heads in 2019 by starring in one of the wickedly pleasant movies of the yr, Prepared Or Not, and shortly we are going to see her again on the massive display screen taking part in what needs to be one other glorious position. The Australian actor will probably be taking part in Thea Preston in Bill And Ted Face The Music, who’s the daughter of Bill, and the namesake of Ted. We first met the character as a child in Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, however now she is all grown up, and from what we now have seen, it doesn’t look like she is tremendously happy with her father’s accomplishments.
Billie Logan (Brigette Lundy-Paine)
Starring reverse Samara Weaving is Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan – who’s Ted’s daughter, and the namesake of Bill. Lundy Paine is greatest recognized for her position as Casey Gardner on the continued collection Atypical, however her resume additionally contains movies like Destin Daniel Cretton’s The Glass Fort and Jay Roach’s Bombshell.
Dying (William Sadler)
Performed by William Sadler, Dying a.ok.a. The Grim Reaper has one of many stranger arcs in Bill And Ted, as he goes from playing with the heroes for his or her everlasting souls to serving because the bassist for Wyld Stallyns. He’ll be again with the band in Bill And Ted Face The Music, however the extent of his position has not but been disclosed.
Captain Jonathan Logan (Hal Landon Jr.)
As you’ll be able to in all probability inform from the final title, Captain Jonathan Logan is Ted’s father, the San Dimas Police Captain in Bill And Ted’s Glorious Journey, and it was his risk of sending Ted to army college that motivated quite a lot of the plot within the first film. He has a little bit of an perspective adjustment in Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey on account of a change in marital standing (extra on that in a second), and we’re excited to see what’s been occurring in his life with Bill And Ted Face The Music.
Missy (Amy Stoch)
Is there one other character in popular culture historical past who goes from being the stepmom of 1 protagonist to being the stepmom of the opposite protagonist? It’s in all probability honest to say that Amy Stoch’s Missy stands alone with that superlative, which makes for an awesome gag in Bill And Ted’s Glorious Journey and Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey. It’s been confirmed she will probably be again in Bill And Ted Face The Music, however how her arc will proceed has not been revealed.
Princess Joanna Preston (Jayma Mays)
As a result of every thing within the lives of Bill and Ted is unusual, the loves of their life weren’t even born in the identical century, because the duo notably fell in love with 15th century English princesses in Bill And Ted’s Glorious Journey. Because of a few of Rufus’ meddling with time, Bill winds up being with Princess Joanna, and they’ll apparently nonetheless be collectively in Bill And Ted Face The Music, performed by Jayma Mays. Whether or not or not she remains to be part of Wyld Stallyns is unclear.
Princess Elizabeth Logan (Erinn Hayes)
Medical Police/Youngsters’s Hospital star Erinn Hayes will probably be taking part in Princess Elizabeth Logan within the film, who’s the spouse of Ted and the mom of Billie. Just like the case with Princess Joanna, whether or not or not she remains to be rocking out along with her husband regularly has not but been confirmed.
Deacon Logan (Beck Bennett)
Bill and Ted followers will bear in mind Deacon as Ted’s annoying youthful brother who ditches Napoleon in Bill And Ted’s Glorious Journey and lets the French basic make his method to the native water park. He wasn’t within the first sequel, however he will probably be again and all grown up in Bill And Ted Face The Music, and performed by Saturday Evening Reside star Beck Bennett. The nature of his position is unclear at current, however hopefully there may be a minimum of one scene the place he will get in a bodily skirmish together with his sibling.
The Nice Chief (Holland Taylor)
In Bill And Ted’s Glorious Journey, the Three Most Necessary Individuals within the World sooner or later are performed by musicians Clarence Clemons (RIP), Martha Davis and Charge Waybill, however in Bill And Ted Face The Music the group will evidently be beneath new management. As seen within the trailer, the brand new Nice Chief will probably be performed by Holland Taylor, who’s greatest recognized for motion pictures like Romancing The Stone, The Truman Present, Legally Blonde and the Spy Children sequels.
Is George Carlin’s Rufus Going To Be In Bill And Ted Face The Music?
Throughout his profession, George Carlin was higher recognized for his work as a slapstick comedian than being an actor, however he nonetheless created a splendidly iconic science-fiction character taking part in the time-traveler Rufus within the first two Bill and Ted motion pictures. He gained’t be again in Bill And Ted Face The Music, as Carlin sadly handed away again in 2008, however his absence will probably be felt within the long-developing sequel. Author Ed Solomon has confirmed that Rufus not being round may have a big influence on the story of the second sequel. Doubling down, it has additionally been confirmed that the movie has a personality who’s performed by Kelly Carlin, who’s the comic’s daughter. She confirmed this information within the midst of manufacturing in mid-August 2019.
The place Can You Stream Bill And Ted Films?
If you happen to’ve learn all of what’s above and really feel such as you positively must revisit Bill And Ted’s Glorious Journey and Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey earlier than seeing Bill And Ted Face The Music on the massive display screen, the excellent news is that each of the earlier movies are presently accessible on-line.
Bill And Ted’s Glorious Journey
If in case you have a present Starz subscription, or have the Starz add-on for different streaming platforms like Hulu, you’ll be able to presently watch Bill And Ted’s Glorious Journey with out having to pay any further cash for the privilege. If you happen to don’t presently have entry to that exact digital database, the movie is on the market for each rental and buy in any respect main retailers.
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey
Sadly, in case you’re hoping that one among your present subscriptions will provide you with prompt entry to Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey you’re going to search out that your searches come up empty. The sequel is just not presently accessible on any streaming platform – although like Bill And Ted’s Glorious Journey, you will discover the film accessible for rental and/or buy on quite a lot of websites.
We’ll proceed to replace this characteristic as extra data turns into accessible about Bill And Ted Face The Music, and keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra of our protection of the movie as we get nearer and nearer to its launch date. Additionally: San Dimas Excessive College soccer guidelines!
Add Comment