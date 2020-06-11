Bill And Ted Face The Music Writers Reveal George Carlin Tributes In The Threequel

Bill and Ted Face the Music is ready to reunite Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter for the primary time in almost 30 years. For followers of the duo, it has been a very long time coming and, based mostly on the primary trailer, the brand new film seems to be to be every little thing these followers have been hoping for. Nevertheless, there shall be one piece lacking when the brand new movie hits theaters in August, as a result of Bill and Ted shall be with out Rufus. Nevertheless, the writers of the brand new Bill & Ted film promise that whereas George Carlin will not be within the film, he will not be forgotten.