Bill And Ted Face The Music’s New Trailer May Have Given Away The Ending And I’m Okay With That

The following accommodates potential SPOILERS for Bill and Ted Face the Music. All of it relies upon if all of it means what I feel it means, however you’ve got been warned.

A brand new trailer for Bill and Ted Face the Music dropped immediately, and as I used to be the one who wrote about mentioned trailer, I needed to watch it just a few occasions over a short interval with a purpose to discuss all of it right here. It is an unlucky aspect impact of this job that with a purpose to write about all of the information and rumors surrounding new films, you have to be uncovered to them. In doing so, it is extra frequent than not that I’ve varied points of films spoiled for me properly forward of time whether or not I prefer it or not. More often than not, that sucks. This time, I feel I’ll have by chance spoiled the ending of Bill and Ted Face the Music for myself, but when I’m proper, I’m so excited to see this ending play out that I do not even thoughts.