Bill And Ted Face The Music’s New Trailer May Have Given Away The Ending And I’m Okay With That

The following accommodates potential SPOILERS for Bill and Ted Face the Music. All of it relies upon if all of it means what I feel it means, however you’ve got been warned.
A brand new trailer for Bill and Ted Face the Music dropped immediately, and as I used to be the one who wrote about mentioned trailer, I needed to watch it just a few occasions over a short interval with a purpose to discuss all of it right here. It is an unlucky aspect impact of this job that with a purpose to write about all of the information and rumors surrounding new films, you have to be uncovered to them. In doing so, it is extra frequent than not that I’ve varied points of films spoiled for me properly forward of time whether or not I prefer it or not. More often than not, that sucks. This time, I feel I’ll have by chance spoiled the ending of Bill and Ted Face the Music for myself, but when I’m proper, I’m so excited to see this ending play out that I do not even thoughts.
Bill and Ted Face the Music sees our title protagonists all grown up. The two males who had been supposed to alter the world by uniting the globe with music have, someway, failed to try this which they had been destined, and plainly maybe for that cause, actuality itself is coming aside. Our heroes then soar again within the previous cellphone sales space to go to the longer term in order that they could take the music they want from their future selves. To be honest, this kind of conduct has labored for them up to now, so why not now?
If you have not seen the brand new Bill and Ted Face the Music trailer, test it out under and see for those who discover what I did.
Now that you have seen the brand new trailer, then you could have already come to the identical conclusion that I’ve as to the place all that is going. Certainly not do I feel my studying of all that is significantly deep or advanced. Actually, we anticipate Bill and Ted Face the Music to have a cheerful ending. The music might be written and the world might be saved, however the catch is that the proper music or no matter else must be created to save lots of actuality will not come from Bill and Ted.
The music will come from their youngsters.
What We See And Hear In The Bill & Ted Face The Music Trailer
The new trailer reveals us a second thread of the principle story for the primary time. We see the 2 daughters of Bill and Ted, Bill’s daughter Thea and Ted’s daughter Billie, who might be occurring their very own time journey journey. They need to assist out their dads ,and they also journey by time amassing musicians to kind a band to play with Wyld Stallyns. It is unclear from the trailer if the women are gifted musicians themselves, however they clearly have the identical love of music like their dads. We see them rocking out with headphones listening to tunes.
As well as, there is a telling line early within the trailer, the place it’s acknowledged that the factor wanted to save lots of actuality as we all know is “a music created by Preston and Logan.” Not a music by Bill & Ted, however by Preston & Logan. I have not sat down to observe the primary two Bill & Ted films shortly, however I’ve seen them each many occasions and I can not consider any time beforehand when our heroes had been referred to by something apart from Bill and Ted.
The use of final names right here somewhat than the extra acquainted first names seems like an intentional loophole to permit not Bill and Ted, however the kids of Bill & Ted to save lots of the world. Preston and Logan will get us a music, simply not those within the title of the film.
There are definitely different interpretations one could make from what’s within the trailer, and there could possibly be any variety of issues within the film itself which low cost this studying, however primarily based on what we now have right here, this concept is at the least value contemplating. If I’m fallacious, then I will be stunned after I watch Bill and Ted Face the Music and that is not a foul factor, however I truly hope I’m proper.
Why This Ending Is Excellent
I have been wanting ahead to Bill and Ted Face the Music since I first learn of the movie’s premise. The concept that Bill & Ted, who’ve been advised since they had been youngsters that they’d change the world, have failed to take action, and should come to phrases with that, is a narrative that I’m certain lots of people will be capable of relate to indirectly. It is a wonderful place to base this film as a result of, if you are going to trouble to make a Bill & Ted film practically 30 years after the final one, it actually must be a narrative that wanted to attend that lengthy.
However for all of the the reason why individuals would possibly discover themselves regarding Bill and Ted on this film, it could really feel like a cop-out for them to finally reach writing the music that the film is all about. If the film plans to take a tough take a look at ideas of future that the unique films arrange and deconstruct them considerably, then it ought to stick the touchdown.
That’s why the thought of the film finally being about Thea and Billie’s success is so good. It would not change something in regards to the two films that got here earlier than. The two earlier movies nonetheless should exist. Bill and Ted should meet the ladies who turned their wives, have youngsters and lift these youngsters to grow to be the individuals they’re to ensure that Thea and Billie to be who they should be with a purpose to do that factor that adjustments the world. Bill and Ted nonetheless do change the world, simply circuitously.
It has been over 30 years because the first Bill & Ted movie got here out, which signifies that those that had been youngsters when the primary film got here out will possible have youngsters of their very own. That’s definitely the case for myself. Whereas I’m certain the brand new film has been written to be of curiosity to a large viewers, it is troublesome for a film with this set as much as not be particularly enticing to people who have grown up with the franchise.
If that is how Bill and Ted Face the Music ends, it has the potential to be fairly an emotional finale for a movie collection that began with a few idiots making an attempt to complete highschool. However that is why even when I’m proper on the cash with this concept, it would not trouble me that I understand how it ends earlier than I even see the way it begins. It will be the execution of this concept that issues. I might even see the broad strokes right here, however I do not know what the little particulars might be that get us to that time, so watching all of it play out will nonetheless, hopefully, be as humorous and thrilling as it could have been if I had no concept the place it was all going.
Bill and Ted Face the Music might be on-demand and in theaters on September 1.
