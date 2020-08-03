Bill And Ted’s Excellent Journey: 14 Non-Heinous Behind-the-Scenes Facts About The Time Travel Movie

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Went Into Their First Costume Fittings Pondering They Have been Enjoying The Reverse Components

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter needed to endure what was a surprisingly rigorous audition course of, however what gained them the components on the finish of the day was the chemistry that existed between them and the truth that they’d hang around like instantaneous pals between doing what was requested of them within the check out. On the finish of all of it it was decided that they had been the one two actors who may play Bill and Ted… however the duo apparently walked out of the audition individually not fully clear on which function they’d gained. It was not till they had been at their first costume fittings that Reeves realized he wasn’t enjoying Bill and that Winter found out he wasn’t enjoying Ted.