Bill And Ted’s Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Had An Excellent Message For San Dimas Graduates

Bill & Ted Face The Music has been within the works for years now. Nearly a decade in the past, we received our first bits of details about the potential plot. Keanu Reeves mentioned it will be about Bill and Ted being burdened by writing a track that saved the world, however they by no means wrote it. For some time it appeared like a Bill & Ted sequel was only a fantasy, till it was introduced in 2018 that it was formally occurring.