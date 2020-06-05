Bill And Ted’s Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Had An Excellent Message For San Dimas Graduates

Depart a Remark
It’s an odd time to be a scholar in highschool proper now. With most college students studying and graduating remotely, the expertise of victory and achievement from receiving a diploma has been altered. To assist, celebrities have been stepping up and giving recommendation to this yr’s highschool graduates, and that features Bill & Ted Face The Music‘s personal Wyld Stallyns, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. And that duo gave a most glorious message to San Dimas graduates.
For these unaware, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Journey setting Bill San Dimas Excessive Faculty truly exists in actual life. Just lately the highschool posted a video for the 2020 graduating class on their YouTube channel. A part of the tribute included a brief, however completely superior, message from Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Test it out:
Throughout these unusual instances, it solely is sensible that Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter would step up and provides a righteous message to the San Dimas graduating class. And it makes equal sense they’re reprising their outdated roles of Bill and Ted with the soon-to-be launched sequel Bill & Ted Face The Music. San Dimas Excessive Faculty additionally gave an enormous thanks to Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on social media. Right here’s what they mentioned:
Bill & Ted Face The Music has been within the works for years now. Nearly a decade in the past, we received our first bits of details about the potential plot. Keanu Reeves mentioned it will be about Bill and Ted being burdened by writing a track that saved the world, however they by no means wrote it. For some time it appeared like a Bill & Ted sequel was only a fantasy, till it was introduced in 2018 that it was formally occurring.
Because it’s been over thirty years since Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures was launched, it begs the question–why now? The brief reply is the followers. Author Ed Solomon mentioned the one purpose they may get the film off the bottom is as a result of the followers had been so persistent in wanting the film made.
Just lately, nevertheless, concern has grown that Bill & Ted Face The Music can be delayed or despatched to VOD on account of present world well being points. The official launch date of the film is August 21st. Alex Winter tried to assuage these worries by saying that all the things is nice, the minimize is nearly finished, and trailers are able to go and might be launched quickly.
Nonetheless, in these unusual instances, issues may change on a dime. Nevertheless it’s good to see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter cheering on San Dimas Excessive Faculty graduates throughout such bizarre instances. Though their characters are of their 50s within the film, it will solely be completely depraved they if revisited San Dimas Excessive Faculty once more in Bill & Ted Face The Music.
